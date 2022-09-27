Arts trust wants $1 million of underwrite fund to help stage Womad

The organisers of Womad have asked the New Plymouth District Council to release underwrite funds so they can have cash flow for the 2023 festival.

The Taranaki Arts Festival Trust has asked for more than $1 million of its New Plymouth District Council underwrite fund to be released to run next’s year’s Womad festival.

The trust has pledged to pay back the money – a total of $1,010,000 – a day after the March 17-19 music and arts event closes.

Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (Taft) chief executive Suzanne Porter is due to address the council on Tuesday, the final meeting of the current term, to explain why it needs the amount, which is more than half of the $1.9 million Womad New Zealand Underwrite fund.

The underwrite was approved last year to cover the five-year term of Womad’s contract with Taft to stage the festival in New Plymouth. The underwrite is a one-off amount, and if called upon, it is not replenished.

READ MORE:

* Womad proceeding cautiously until decision on whether to go ahead is made in two weeks

* Tickets go on sale for Taranaki's Womad festival

* Womad 2022 likely to be all Kiwi lineup



Mela Bates Media The World of Music, Arts and Dance has been coming to New Plymouth for nearly 20 years, and so have thousands of people. (Video first published Mar 2019)

Despite this year’s festival being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fund was not needed because the Government covered Taft’s losses through its Events Transition Support Scheme.

However, a reduction in pledged sponsorship, an inability to access ticket sale money prior to the festival, increased costs, artists wanting larger deposits and successive Womad cancellations has meant Taft needs cash flow to be able to run the event.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Taft chief executive Suzanne Porter will address council on Tuesday.

A report to council said Taft has asked for $120,000 in December, $170,000 in January, $470,000 in February with a final payment of $250,000 in March.

While the underwrite funds are in a reserve, the actual cash is only available when required and there are costs involved in borrowing it, including interest.

“Taft understands that there would be costs related to this borrowing and agree to pay these in full,” the report said.

“If council agrees to Taft’s request, officers will draft an agreement based on the resolution and outlining these costs and terms.”

The report acknowledged lending the money to Taft held risk. However, it was considered a low risk given Womad’s popularity.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The last Womad festival attracted 11,000 fans from outside of Taranaki.

In 2020 the festival contributed $6.1 million to the gross domestic product of Taranaki with more than 16,000 people attending - almost 11,000 of whom were from outside the region.

If Taft failed to pay the money back within 10 working days it would fail to meet the obligations of the underwrite agreement, which would no longer be available.

While Taft has said it might require the same loan scheme for the next three years, the report recommends council only agree to it for next year.

That would be to allow a similar facility to be offered to other major event providers for consistency and fairness.