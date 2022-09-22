Editor withdraws New Plymouth mayoral candidate's debate invitation
A New Plymouth mayoral candidate has had his invitation to be involved in a Taranaki Daily News-organised debate withdrawn because of a threatening social media post to a photojournalist.
First-time candidate Shaun Clare took exception to a photograph published by Stuff from the meet the candidates evening in New Plymouth on Tuesday night.
The photograph captured Clare with an awkward facial expression, but there was no context given in the story.
On his official mayoral Facebook page, Clare accused the Taranaki Daily News of discrediting him while taking aim at the photojournalist.
He said it was “game on b...h you have messed with the wrong person. You forget I’m not a politician and I’m not putting up with it. Look forward to seeing you Friday.”
When challenged online he replied “it’s game on”.
Taranaki Daily News editor Matt Rilkoff admitted the inclusion of the photo without appropriate context was a mistake.
“It was unfair to the candidate, and it was removed early on Thursday morning and I apologised to Shaun later that afternoon,” he said.
Rilkoff said he had to consider the safety of his employees and threatening individual staff members was a red line and forced his hand to withdraw Clare’s invitation to Friday morning’s debate.
“Journalists are working in an increasingly hostile environment, and it is absolutely inappropriate for a candidate to threaten a journalist the way he did,” he said.
“Everyone has a right to feel safe in their job.”
Clare was disappointed in the decision to exclude him and insisted his comments were taken out of context.
He also felt it was unreasonable and undemocratic to exclude him.
“This gives me more drive to get into it, and with my own words it is game on if this is how politics is going to be,” Clare said.
“He took it as a threat and took it down that road and I think it is unfair.”
- Watch the Taranaki Daily News New Plymouth district mayoral candidate debate live at stuff.co.nz/taranaki-daily-news from 10.00am on Friday. Watch the candidates kick around the big issues at the New Plymouth District Council Civic Centre. For those wanting to attend in person, doors open at 10am, debate starts at 10.30am.