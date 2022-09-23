19 surgeries cancelled in Taranaki due to unexpected public holiday

Surgeries in Taranaki and around the country have been delayed because of the one off public holiday on Monday.

Having a public holiday on Monday has resulted in 19 people in Taranaki having their surgeries delayed.

The one-off holiday is to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In forward planning for surgery Te Whatu Ora Taranaki always look at the urgency of treatment as this determines how soon these surgeries can be rebooked, Gillian Campbell, interim district director, said in an emailed statement.

“We understand how upsetting it is for patients needing and expecting surgery on a certain day to have it cancelled.

“On a daily basis, our elective surgery team is looking to maximise its resources to catch up on the sessions such as these suddenly lost through a new public holiday day.’’

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki has contacted all those whose surgeries have been cancelled to apologise and reassure them their surgery is being rescheduled as soon as possible, Campbell said.

In July, the national Te Whatu Ora ordered all 20 districts to give surgical slots to the 7475 patients who had been waiting at least a year by August 31. The surgeries weren’t required to be done by then, they were just supposed to be scheduled.