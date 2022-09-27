Dame Malvina Major Foundation putting on free show of past winners in New Plymouth

Past recipients of grants from the foundation set up by New Zealand opera singer Dame Malvina Major are coming together in Taranaki this weekend for a free showcase of talent, and Dame Malvina herself will be in the audience.

“There are quite a number of recipients who now have graced or are gracing the world stage, and it's an absolute delight to see what they're doing now and that their grassroots are in Taranaki,” Dame Malvina Major Foundation Taranaki committee member Jocelyn Beath said.

“It's a combination of singers, musicians, dancers, and musical theatre.”

The showcase will take place from 4pm on Saturday, October 1, at the TSB Showplace in New Plymouth.

Supplied/Stuff Cecily Shaw is the guest performer at the Dame Malvina Major Foundation Showcase in New Plymouth.

The Dame Malvina Major Foundation, started by the Kiwi soprano singer in 1991, helps talented young performing artists to achieve their potential by providing financial assistance, performance opportunities and professional guidance.

Dame Malvina is well-known in Taranaki, having been for many years a dairy farmer at Pihama, where she and her late husband, Winston Fleming, raised their three children.

The showcase marks 30 years of the foundation, after plans for it to take place last year were disrupted by Covid.

The special guest is mezzo-soprano opera singer Cecily Shaw, who grew up in Stratford and recently graduated with a Master’s of Music from the University of Waikato.

Shaw, who performs around the country, has been helped by the foundation, and is planning an audition tour of the UK in November and December.

Saturday's event is free admission, with the opportunity to make donations for Taranaki Hospice.

“This is seen as a fundraiser for the Hospice, free to the public to come in and enjoy some of Taranaki’s top talents,” Beath said.

A free ticket can be booked via Ticketek or people can turn up on the day.