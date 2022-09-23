New Plymouth mayoral candidate pulls out of debate over feeling threatened by a political rival

New Plymouth mayoral candidate Peter Hardgrave didn’t attend the Taranaki Daily News mayoral debate because he felt threatened by another candidate.

A New Plymouth mayoral candidate pulled out of one of the last debates of his campaign following an exchange with a fellow candidate he claims left him feeling threatened.

Controversial candidate Peter Hardgrave said he did not attend the Taranaki Daily News mayoral candidate debate on Friday because of an exchange with fellow candidate Murray Chong on Tuesday night.

Hardgrave sent an email to the Taranaki Daily News on Thursday night explaining his decision stemmed from an incident following a meet the candidate event at the New Plymouth club on Tuesday.

“Myself and Joanne Kuvargi (sic) were outside the NP Club, when we were approached by Murray Chong and Max Brough. They proceeded to verbally abuse myself and Joanne. My friends that I was with found the behaviour of Murray Chong and Max Brough as abusive and threatening,” he wrote.

He claimed the incident occurred when Chong walked past him and Kurvaji and allegedly made a comment insinuating they were part of Voices For Freedom, an anti-mandate group that asked its members to stand for council but not declare their membership of the group.

When they saw Chong and Brough later Hardgrave said he felt intimidated by the way “they were standing looking’’ at him.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Candidate Murray Chong has described the exchange with Hardgrave as “banter”.

“Not appropriate behaviour by a standing councillor,’’ he said.

Brough wouldn’t comment, saying the whole thing was “nonsense” while Chong said he did not confront Hardgrave.

“I didn’t confront him. It was just a bit of banter.”

Kurvaji was with Hardgrave when the alleged discussion went down.

This was not her first election campaign, but this time around it’s entirely different, she said.

“Last time there was mutual respect between individual candidates. This time some candidates are disregarding other people’s views and values and are coming across in negative and aggressive ways.”

Candidates aren’t showing any integrity, she said.

Hardgrave’s absence left the debate with just six candidates after Shaun Clare’s invitation to participate was withdrawn following threatening social media posts directed at a Taranaki Daily News photojournalist.