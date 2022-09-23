School's out for good as final bell rings at Hāwera Intermediate School

A formal closure ceremony for Hāwera Intermediate School, held in a large gazebo on the school grounds, was attended by hundreds.

The school bell rang at Hāwera Intermediate School for the last time on Friday, signalling the end of its 61-years.

A formal closure ceremony, held in a large gazebo on the school grounds, was attended by hundreds of people including students, whānau, iwi, staff both past and present, community leaders and Ministry of Education staff.

The intermediate and Hāwera High School are merging to form a super school called Te Paepae o Aotea that will serve students from Years 7 – 15.

Speeches were delivered, and waiata were sung by the school’s 330 students who sat on tarps as rain battered the celebrations.

READ MORE:

* Work begins on creating Hāwera's new year 7-13 school

* Four new Covid-19 cases in Taranaki - three linked to Eltham, one unlinked in New Plymouth

* One super school to replace Hāwera intermediate and Hāwera high school



Elijah Hill/Stuff Current Principal Neryda Sullivan had attended the school as a student and in her speech reflected on a few memories from that time.

Current principal Neryda Sullivan had attended the intermediate as a student, and in her speech reflected on a few memories from that time, including social dances, preparing luncheon in cooking class – and even a first kiss behind the bike shed.

“We thank all who have contributed across our town who have made Hāwera Intermediate a fabulous place to belong to.

“We are proud of our school, and we have gratitude for the many wonderful years of collaboration that we have enjoyed.”

Sullivan said like all schools, the intermediate had experienced ups and downs, but the school had played a critical role in being a focal point of the community.

“It’s nice to be able to celebrate as a community the end of the school, so yeah, lots of bittersweet emotions.

“It’s been a massive, massive job to get to this point.”

Elijah Hill/Stuff Year seven student Hoani Hockley said he was excited about the shift to Hāwera High School which his brother currently attends.

Former principal Craig Simpson had led the school during the devastating fire in 2015 which had played a role in the merger of the intermediate and high school – which was in need of extensive repairs.

He spoke of a few notable occurrences that had taken place through the school’s history, from calf days, to a visit from the Governor-General, to polio vaccines, to girls getting a chance to vote on whether they should wear berets.

From next week students are away on camp and while they’re away, furniture and supplies will be moved to Hāwera High School where the intermediate students will carry out their final term of the year.

Both schools will close officially at the end of the year and form Te Paepae o Aotea which will open in 2023.

Year seven student Hoani Hockley said he was excited about the shift to the high school which his brother currently attends.

Technology and the upcoming camp were highlights of his time at the school.