Climate change protesters take to New Plymouth's main street

Climate change advocates blocked part of New Plymouth's main street on Friday, the action was one of many protests across New Zealand on Friday.

People of all ages gathered in Huatoki Plaza in New Plymouth to denounce political inaction on climate change.

The Climate Strike advocates then took to Devon St, blocking vehicles from accessing the city's main street between the Currie St and Brougham St intersections.

Rally organiser Lindsay Smaill said local representatives should start acting on this climate emergency.

“Getting involved in change movements like this rally can help relieve some of the stress people feel, but our elected representatives must act,” Smaill said.

Over 50 participants called for more investments in public transport and cycling infrastructure, and a reduction in greenhouse emissions in the farming industry.

Natalie Shaw, who is too young to vote, said she still wanted her voice to be heard.

The 17-years-old came on her scooter from school and said she would have liked public transport in Taranaki running on the weekend too.

“It’s pretty awful even during weekdays, with buses only every 30-40 minutes.”

The New Plymouth rally is part of the global Climate Strike movement and thousands of students rallied in Aotearoa New Zealand's major cities on Friday.

The demands of the climate change advocates were handed down by students from Taranaki schools to Labour MP for New Plymouth Glen Bennett.

Bruce McIntosh, a police officer on Devon St, was on the ground making sure the protest was peaceful.

“We weren’t aware that they were going to be on the road. We thought they were going to stay in Huatoki Plaza as indicated,” he said.