Memorial service in New Plymouth marks life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

More than 100 people attended a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in New Plymouth on Monday morning.

A chance to reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II during a one-off public holiday to mark the monarch’s death attracted more than 100 people in New Plymouth.

The 11am service at St Joseph’s Catholic Church was organised by the Taranaki Cathedral Church of St Mary and followed an earlier event in Inglewood.

Both Taranaki events took place before the afternoon national memorial in Wellington honouring the Queen’s 70 years of service as New Zealand’s head of state.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The New Plymouth memorial service for the Queen lasted about an hour.

Among the dignitaries attending the New Plymouth service were Labour MP for New Plymouth Glen Bennett, city mayor Neil Holdom, Taranaki iwi leader Wharehoka Wano and the region’s police area commander Inspector Belinda Dewar.

The service, in which English and te reo Māori were spoken, lasted for about an hour, and included hymns and readings, along with a rendition of New Zealand’s national anthem to close the event.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom told those attending Monday's memorial service about how the Queen had been a role model for women.

Holdom told those in attendance he had reflected on the Queen as a trailblazer for women and the positive message this sent to his two daughters, who are 10 and 14.

He said during the Queen’s 70-year reign, the role of women had changed for the better, although there was still more society needed to do to achieve true equality.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The 11am service at St Joseph's was put on by the Taranaki Cathedral.

During his speech Holdom referenced the Queen’s commitment to service, and to her family, including her four children.

He mentioned them all by name, apart from Prince Andrew, who has been mired in controversy in recent years.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Taranaki iwi leader Wharehoka Wano spoke on behalf of mana whenua at Monday's civic service in New Plymouth marking the death of Queen Elizabeth 11.

In his reflection, Wano spoke of the country’s historical links with the Crown through the signing of te Tiriti o Waitangi.

He said the intention of the document was that “we would live in harmony as peoples here in Aotearoa”.

While the monarchy’s role in indigenous communities around the globe had not always been good, Wano acknowledged the Queen’s service had provided the “inspiration to make the world a better place”.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Very Reverend Jay Ruka, of Taranaki Cathedral, presided over the service, which was held at St Joseph's Church in New Plymouth.

This sentiment was echoed by the Very Reverend Jay Ruka during his short homily.

He spoke of how the Queen’s faith had permeated her leadership style, which he said provided an “outstanding example” to follow.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff English and te reo Māori was spoken in the service.

He said he hoped this would inspire the New Plymouth community, in whatever capacity they had, to “lead well” including those standing in the upcoming local body elections.

Along with memorial services, a minute of silence was observed across the country at 2pm.