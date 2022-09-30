What's on in Taranaki this week

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer will come to New Plymouth on Thursday to discuss the heritage of Taranaki.

What’s on in the Taranaki arts and entertainment scene over the next week.

Pōwhiri to airport tour, Puke Ariki, Saturday, October 1 at 8.45 am

Gathering outside of Puke Ariki for a pōwhiri and then heading out to the airport at 10.30 am on a bus, to hear from Rangi Kipa about how Te Ātiawa iwi stories are woven into the architecture of the airport building.

Register for buses here.

McCurry: The Pursuit of Color, Len Lye Cinema, Monday, October 3 at 3-4.35 pm

Last chance to see the full documentary on contemporary photojournalist Steve McCurry.

Tickets are $14 for the public and $10 for seniors, students, gallery friends and community service cardholders.

Lunchtime Concert, Methodist Centre (Whiteley Memorial Church), Wednesday, October 5 at 12.15 pm

The last lunchtime concert in 2022 will feature concert pianist Rosa Scaffidi.

The Australian pianist will play a number of short well-known classical pieces from composers including Beethoven, Schumann, Liszt and Stravinsky.

Music for Inspiration, St. Andre’s Presbyterian Church, Thursday, October 6 at 11 am

New Zealand tenors Bonaventure (Bonnie) Allan-Moetaua, Dere Hill and Kalauni Pouvalu, along with soprano Susan Boland and pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones will entertain the public with classics such as My Way, Amazing Grace, Nessun Dorma, White Cliffs of Dover and The Pearlfishers.

Tickets via the eventfinda website.

What is Heritage? Panel discussion, Plymouth International Grand Ballroom, Thursday, October 6, from 6-8 pm

Chair Ruakere Hond will discuss identity, values and community in the Taranaki region with panelists Claire Craig (Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga), Dion Tuuta (CEO Te Kotahitanga O Te Ātiawa), Deb Ngārewa-Packer (Co-Leader Māori Party), Jay Ruka (Dean St Mary Cathedral), Meng Foon (Human Rights Commission).

Bookings are required here.

