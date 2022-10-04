Sport Taranaki boss defends $2.6m for New Plymouth sports hub pavilion

Sport Taranaki boss Michael Carr believes the approval of nearly $3 million to build a pavilion near the playing fields at New Plymouth's proposed $90 million sports and recreation development is great news for the project moving forward

The New Plymouth District Council approved $2.65m for the Tūparikino Active Community Hub pavilion on Tuesday from its $7.9m allocation of Better Off Grant Funding, part of the Government’s proposed Three Waters reforms.

The decision drew criticism from some councillors, with several of them putting forward amendments to have the funding spent on other projects before the recommended figure was beaten down from $3m to $2.65.

However, Carr said the decision was another important step forward for the project, which received nearly $40m in funding from the council in its last long-term plan.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth's proposed multi-sport hub on track to secure funding

* Plenty of work ahead as New Plymouth District Council signs off for the year

* New Plymouth councillors slam dunked with support for sports hub proposal



“It sends a strong signal to central Government of Taranaki’s commitment to the project, and it might well have a multiplier effect with them as the project progresses,” he said.

While the council has committed $40m, the hub’s governance group, headed by Lyal French-Wright, has been tasked with finding a similar figure from various sources before they can ask for central Government funding.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Lyal French-Wright heads the governance group for the proposed Tūparikino Active Community Hub.

Final design options are yet to go before the hub’s governance group, but five or six concepts are due to be presented in October before options and budgets are presented to council in November or December.

Carr admitted the allocation through the Better off Grant Funding might have caught people by surprise and there had been limited preparation time.

While there were no final designs for how the pavilion would actually look, it would be a fair assumption that it would have to be low levelled to meet the criteria of Taranaki Racing, which has stipulated it needs a clear view shaft of the course, and contain changing rooms and toilets.

“There are some early design work being down, and we are going out to sports codes, so there is a fair bit of work happening on that now,” Carr said.

He expected the pavilion would cater for all the codes using the outdoor fields and courts.

While it has yet to be finalised, he anticipated the pavilion would be built in 2023 to match the construction of the artificial turf and other outdoor play areas at the site.