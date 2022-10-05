The district where almost all candidates are being elected unopposed

The Stratford District Council has five candidates hoping for one of the four seats on the rural general ward.

When voting in the local body elections closes on October 8, there will only be one disappointed candidate in the Stratford district.

That’s because incumbent mayor Neil Volzke will have been elected unopposed, as will Clive Tongaawhikau in the Māori ward and the six candidates in the urban ward: Min McKay, Mathew Watt, Jono Erwood, John Sandford, Ellen Hall and Annette Dudley.

Only the rural ward has some competition, with five people – Grant Boyde, Amanda Harris, Vaughan Jones, Steve Beck and Nicole McDonald – vying for the four available seats.

So how has the campaign trail been when there’s very little competition? For Boyde, who has completed two terms already, it has been the usual story – getting out and focusing on getting people to actually vote.

As of Tuesday, Stratford voter numbers were the best of the district councils in the region, sitting at 23%. By comparison South Taranaki’s was at 19.2% and New Plymouth’s was 16.9%, rising to 18.2% on Wednesday.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Councillor Grant Boyde is hoping to be re-elected in the rural general ward for his third term.

“I’m a big believer in democracy so the more people that can vote the better.

“It’s great we have an election in the rural ward. I think that’s fantastic, it shows people are really interested in the rural area to stand for council. I think that’s really great.”

Despite Stratford voter numbers being above New Plymouth’s, Boyde said they were still “really poor”.

“I think there’s a lot of complacency. I think people are feeling a little burnt with Covid, with so many things that are happening and frustrations with what’s happening in our economy, I think people have forgotten about it.”

The farmer's solution was looking at electronic voting to encourage people to have their say.

“The government has never really done it, but I guess maybe that’s an option because pretty much everyone has a cellphone but still having the paper form.”

McDonald agreed online voting was a good option and said she was “very disappointed” to see the low number of voters.

Stuff Nicole McDonald campaigned to be part of the Stratford District Council rural ward in 2019 but was unsuccessful.

“Maybe people would do it more because everyone has their phone and everyone’s connected to the Internet. Post is slowly moving out.”

McDonald campaigned in the 2019 election but was unsuccessful and said her tactics this time round were similar to those she used three years ago.

“People know that I’m a farmer and I own my own business, so I’m just hoping that will pull through with the fact that I’m known.”

Born in Stratford, McDonald said running in the SDC elections was different when compared to the New Plymouth District Council.

“Because we are such a rural community, everybody seems to know everybody.

“We are a bit more laid back, that’s why we all live in Stratford. It’s just a bit more of a relaxed lifestyle.”

And compared to the New Plymouth elections, that’s exactly what it was.

The New Plymouth District Council there are eight mayoral candidates and only one of the five wards has a candidate being elected unopposed.

The South Taranaki District Council, however, is just as relaxed as SDC, with only two mayoral candidates and all the candidates for the four general wards being elected unopposed. However, there are two candidates vying for the seat in each of the council's two Māori wards and competition for the community boards.

Stratford candidate Amanda Harris is also encouraging people to vote through her campaigning.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Amanda Harris just completed her first term and to be re-elected for a second time, she was focusing on what worked well last time.

The mother of two said she was hoping to secure a second term and wanted to focus on what worked well for her last time.

“I did a leaflet drop to all the rural delivery mailboxes in the district, I think there was about 1300 of them, and being seen at different events.”

The biggest difference Harris has noticed was how there was no election for the urban general ward this year.

Jones and Beck, the other rural ward candidates, could not be reached for comment on their campaigns.

Voting closes at midday on October 8.