Local Elections 2022: New Plymouth ready to vote - but not yet

People say they will vote in New Plymouth, but so far only 6% of those eligible have done so.

Local elections have been attracting a record low turnout across the country.

In New Plymouth, of the over 61,000 eligible people, only 6% had cast their vote as of Thursday.

We asked passersby on Devon and Gill streets whether they had voted, and what they thought of the low turnout.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Maddy Siffleet says she hasn’t voted yet, but there was still some time before the polls closed.

Maddy Siffleet said she was planning on voting before the polls close at 12pm on Saturday, October 8.

“I haven’t [voted] yet, but I will.

“I just haven’t really thought about it. I’ve just been busy with work and life,” she said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Judah Amrie didn’t know there was an election this year.

Judah Amrie said he had got his papers, and although he planned to vote he had not “gotten around” to it yet.

Amrie, 27, said he was not aware of the low turnout so far, and thought perhaps people had “got too much on”.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Clare Dombroski was excited to vote for her first time.

Clare Dombroski, 20 was planning to vote for first time.

“I’ve never voted,” she said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff David Sleep knew there would be an election but wasn’t aware of when.

David Sleep said he was still waiting for his ballot papers in the post.

“I know that [the election] was coming up, but I didn’t know what date it was.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Tim Wingate says e-voting could attract more voters.

Tim Wingate had voted. “I just voted for the ones I sort of knew a bit,” he said, “and I read the little pamphlet about their background.”

He was aware of the low turnout, and thought people were overwhelmed by the complications of the Single Transferrable Vote system, in which candidates are ranked in order of preference.

“They don't attach so much importance to the local [elections] as they do to the national”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A vox pop on the street showed some in New Plymouth were not aware of the election.

He said he did not know why people were not aware of the elections, but thought the council had done as “much as it can for them”.

“All you have to do is fill it in and post it. You don’t have to go to a polling booth, like it used to be.”