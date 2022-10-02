Conspiracy, central government and 'legislation saturation' discussed at Taranaki Regional Council meet the candidates meeting

A candidates meeting was organised by Taranaki Federated Farmers at Stratford War Memorial Centre and attended by about 45 people.

Legislation saturation, the growing control of central government, and even a few conspiracy theories were on the minds of Taranaki Regional Council hopefuls at a meet the candidates evening.

The Federated Farmers-run question and answer event was held at the Stratford War Memorial Centre on Thursday and attracted about 45 people – just over double the 19 candidates, out of 24 in this month’s election – who showed up.

READ MORE:

* Final decision closer for Māori representation on Taranaki Regional Council

* Strong views on live cattle export ban from both sides of Taranaki farm fence

* Transport plan submitters call for free buses, frequent services, trains



Several candidates focused on the environment, including Tama Blackburn, activist Chris Wilkes – fresh off the Mt Messenger Bypass protest – councillor Elvisa Van Der Leden, and activist Urs Signer.

Signer told the room, predominantly farmers, that perhaps they were “not so different”. Most farmers belong to a cooperative and a federation – both “pretty leftie” terms, he said, and Signer’s great-grandfather had been a dairy farmer with four cows in the Swiss Alps.

Signer spoke passionately on the benefits of regenerative agriculture – diversifying crops and retiring farmland into native forests for carbon farming.

The rural sector also had a strong voice through councillors Mike Davey and Donald McIntyre, Federated Farmers’ Donna Cram, and farmer Deborah Clough.

Elijah Hill/Stuff The crowd was fairly sedate throughout the meet, clapping for each candidate on cue, and thinning out slightly as the 9pm finish drew near.

Davey said “farming is the biggest ballgame in this town” and took aim at the “tsunami of regulation coming out of Wellington”.

That same pushback against excess regulation was a common thread, with candidate Lyall Field describing it as “legislation saturation”.

The meeting even had a dose of conspiracy theory.

South ward candidate Alan Murray’s speech railed against everything from chemtrails to 5G towers to the threat of a one-world government.

Sitting councillor and current Regional Transport Committee chair Matthew McDonald acknowledged the healthy competition for the single Stratford seat.

McDonald is being challenged by former South Taranaki mayor Mary Bourke, Stratford District deputy mayor Alan Jamieson and Taranaki Electricity Trust board member Andrew Wood.

Bourke said she couldn’t stand by as she witnessed the diminishing relevance of local government, and the “death by a thousand cuts” to local communities, while Jamieson talked about his abilities to work with district councils around the region in the face of upcoming changes from central government.

Previously elected councillors Craig Williamson, Neil Walker and Charlotte Littlewood were eloquent.

Williamson spoke of the success of the region’s riparian planting scheme, Walker tackled the urban-rural divide and concentration of “everything” in Wellington, while Littlewood spoke about how TRC had kept rates in line with inflation.

Long-time barrister Susan Hughes was asked whether the TRC had met the provisions of the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987.

The TRC is involved in the Chief Ombudsman’s “undermining local democracy” investigation, which is looking at whether councils are using workshops to discuss issues away from the public.

Hughes, who is standing in the New Plymouth constituency, said she imagined the council was doing its best.

“If there are lessons to be learned, then learn the lessons and move on.”

Rusty Kane devoted a portion of his speech to reminding those gathered to “tick” rather than number their TRC voting papers – a timely reminder as the voting deadline of midday, October 8 draws near.