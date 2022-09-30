Convicted murderer in Taranaki court over condition breach

A man once jailed for life after killing his baby daughter has appeared in court after breaching special conditions related to his parole. (File Photo)

A man once convicted for the murder of his seven-week-old daughter has been found in breach of a parole condition to steer clear of non-prescribed drugs and alcohol.

Steven Templar was jailed for life in May 1990 for the murder of his child, before being released on parole in 2001.

The most recent report related to Templar, issued by the New Zealand Parole Board and dated February 22, 2021, said he had been the subject of a final recall order in April 2016, after being convicted on an assault with intent to injure charge.

He was released again on parole in August 2020 and is subject to a range of conditions, which are monitored by Corrections.

One of these is to not use non-prescription drugs or alcohol.

On Thursday, Templar appeared in the New Plymouth District Court where he faced two charges of breaching release conditions.

The court heard how the charges, laid by the Department of Corrections, related to the defendant returning a positive result for cannabis and alcohol.

The cannabis breach was withdrawn, and Judge Tony Greig convicted Templar on the other charge, before sentencing him to a 12-month good behaviour bond.