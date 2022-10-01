Scaffolding, wrap comes off Te Whare Hononga – The House That Binds

St Mary’s Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka says he is honoured to be part of the Te Whare Hononga project and wider cathedral redevelopment.

The scaffolding is down and the weave-like facade of Te Whare Hononga – The House That Binds has been revealed for the first time.

For months the building, part of the redevelopment of the Taranaki Cathedral Church of St Mary, has been under a white wrap while construction was carried out.

But on Friday the wrap came down, much to the delight of Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka.

Ruka, of Te Atiawa, Ngāti Mutunga, said he felt amazed and honoured to be part of the new milestone for Taranaki.

“The first programme will be a pōwhiri, the tuwhera, and then hopefully we will just get rangatahi to come and learn our history,” he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff On Friday the weave-like facade of Te Whare Hononga – The House that Binds was revealed to the public for the first time.

“This makes our history more tangible, more understandable for a new generation of people from the region of Taranaki.”

Alongside the renovated vicarage, Te Whare Hononga will be a hub for educators and schools to learn about the local stories of Ngāti Te Whiti, the hāpu that holds mana whenua over the land.

A shortage of building materials and a tree root found in the way of the new planned path had postponed the opening of the whare and the vicarage, Ruka said.

“We planned for the first karakia to be in November, but we gotta push that off now.”

The next step in the $20 million cathedral redevelopment will be renovation work, including the earthquake strengthening of the cathedral.

Correction: The redevelopment of the cathedral is costing $20m, not $15m as mentioned in an earlier version of this article.