Bail variation granted for mentally unwell man after private hearing

A mentally unwell man is due back in court on October 13, after his bail was varied on Thursday following a private hearing. (File Photo)

A judge who recently described the handling of a mentally unwell man’s court matters as “an absolute mess” has granted a bail variation after a behind-closed-doors hearing.

On September 22, Judge Lynne Harrison noted her concern about the management of Tari Jamie Phillips’ case, which is currently before the New Plymouth District Court.

He faces several charges, including threats to kill.

The judge said Phillips’ situation highlighted difficulties in the mental health and justice systems.

“It’s an absolute mess and our two services need to do better.”

She adjourned the case until Thursday, to allow for a full bail hearing, which was attended by representatives from Te Whatu Ora.

The bail hearing was held in private, as directed by Judge Harrison. Media were excluded.

In a written outcome provided by the judge on Friday, she said the court was “assisted by additional information” and the bail variation was granted.

Phillips will be back in court on October 13.