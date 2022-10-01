Police tight-lipped about unexpected human remains found in tiny Taranaki cemetery

Te Orokowhai Cemetery is cordoned off after unexpected human remains were found on site.

Police remain tight-lipped about the discovery of unaccounted for human remains at a small South Taranaki cemetery, a day after the cemetery was cordoned off.

Six police cars, six officers and a few local elders were at Te Orokowhai Cemetery on Austin Rd East on Saturday at around midday.

Police on the scene referred questions to the national media centre who said there is no update at this stage.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

READ MORE:

* Live cow export will continue at Port Taranaki until government ban kicks in

* Grains, legumes and vegetables a growing opportunity for Taranaki landowners and industry

* A walk through New Plymouth's newest $2.5 million state housing development



LISA BURD/Stuff A blue tent has been erected in the centre of the cemetery, and at just after 11am officers were beginning to put security fencing in place.

An elder who was on the scene also would not comment until the investigation had finished.

A blue tent has been erected in the centre of the cemetery, and at just after 11am officers were beginning to put security fencing in place.

LISA BURD/Stuff One officer was carrying lights into the tent, and shovels were on the ground nearby.

One officer was carrying lights into the tent, and shovels were on the ground nearby.

Te Orokowhai Cemetery is on the outskirts of Normanby, a South Taranaki village of about 1400 people.