Drive-through burgers with a side of ballot box: New Plymouth district gets creative to get people voting

Vote Day Volunteers Hannah, who did not give her surname, and Jake Hechter went to McDonald's in New Plymouth to encourage people to get out and vote.

Customers at McDonald's New Plymouth were treated to meals with a side of ballot box on Saturday.

A ballot box and vote-collecting volunteers were installed in the New Plymouth franchise from 9am to 3pm as part of efforts to encourage voters in a year that has been plagued with low turnout nationwide.

Other efforts on ‘Vote Day’ around the New Plymouth District included a drive-through ballot box at the New Plymouth District Council buildings on Liardet St, as well as pop-up locations at the Warehouse Bell Block and supermarkets and Four Squares.

While the result of the efforts – on a day that saw near-constant rain – will not be known until Monday , latest figures appeared to show a surge in returns as campaigning enters its final week.

On Friday, 12.1% of the eligible voters in the New Plymouth District had returned their papers – 7398 electors out of 61,278.

That number almost doubled Thursday’s 6.2% of votes returned.

However, it was still well short of the 45% of voters in the district who took part in the 2019 election.

South Taranaki was ahead of its northern neighbour on Friday with 18.0% of votes received, while in the Stratford District 17.5% of electors had voted.

LISA BURD/Stuff Ballot Box Roadshow coordinator Melissa Devine-Collins and Vote Collector Rowan Betts at the drive-thru vote station held at New Plymouth District Council.

Ballot Box Roadshow Coordinator Melissa Devine-Collins said the drive-thru concept had been popular during the 2019 election.

“The idea is we're making it easier so people don't have to get out of their car – they can just pop their vote out the window, and drive on out.”

Devine-Collins said having people out and about collecting votes would also remind people about their papers at home.

“It's been a little bit quiet at the drive-thru but we're thinking it's the combination of weather, first day of school holidays, and people still have a week to vote.”

The drive-through will also operate this Saturday from 9am to midday, when polling closes.

“We're anticipating it will be busy.”

Down the road at McDonald's, Vote Day volunteers saw a steady stream of people, with many taking the time to chat about the elections.

“You're encouraging people to have a look at the candidates and see for themselves,” Vote Day Volunteer Jake Hechter said.

This week, New Plymouth District Council has ballot boxes at locations around the district, ranging from the civic centre to Puke Ariki, Ōākura, Waitara, Bell Block, Inglewood and Urenui libraries.

Other locations to drop votes off include TSB Showplace, Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, and the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery.

In South Taranaki, voters are able to drop their papers into the Hāwera Administration Building or a LibraryPlus around the district.

In Stratford, papers can be taken to the Council Service Centre or Library and Visitor Information Centre.