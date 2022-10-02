Unexpected remains found at tiny Taranaki cemetery not human, police say

The remains found at Te Orokowhai Cemetery were found to be from an animal rather than a human as first thought.

Remains found in a small South Taranaki cemetery, sparking a police investigation, have turned out not to be human.

However, police have yet to say what was discovered at Te Orokowhai Cemetery on Austin Rd East, near Normanby last week.

The cemetery was cordoned off on Friday and Saturday while a scene examination took place.

On Saturday, a blue tent was erected in the centre of the cemetery, and at just after 11am officers were beginning to put security fencing in place.

One officer was carrying lights into the tent, and shovels were on the ground nearby.

Police remained tight-lipped about the discovery until Saturday evening when they emailed a statement at 5.40pm saying “further enquiries have determined the remains not to be human”.

When questioned on what the remains were, a police media spokesperson said the officer who worked on the case was off work, and it was no longer a police matter.

Te Orokowhai Cemetery is on the outskirts of Normanby, a South Taranaki village of about 1400 people ten minutes north of Hāwera.