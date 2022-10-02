Dame Malvina Major Foundation Showcase raises $2000 for Taranaki Hospice

Students from The Space of Performing Arts (Thespa) performed Nobody from the musical Bandstand. Front from left, Tessa Deacle, Hannah Liggett, and Belle Fisher.

New Plymouth's young musical, dance and theatre talent was on full display at the TSB Showplace and raised $2000 for Hospice Taranaki.

Thirteen dance and musical acts took part in the Dame Malvina Major Foundation Showcase 2022 on Saturday afternoon in the Theatre Royal.

LISA BURD/Stuff Dame Malvina in the audience with Kevin Barrett, father of the All Black Barrett boys. They are old friends, having known each other since her farming days in Taranaki.

They were among the thousands of young people that the Kiwi soprano’s foundation has helped with financial assistance, performance opportunities and professional guidance since it was established 31 years ago.

Dame Malvina, who spent years as a dairy farmer at Pihama, was among the 500-strong audience and said the show was “fabulous”.

LISA BURD/Stuff Tutor Wellington de Jesus Silva with the students of the Taranaki Music Education Trust Junior Violin Programme on stage on Saturday.

“I’ve been quite tearful because I don’t get down here as often as I should,” she said during the interval.

“Taranaki has been very special to my heart because I lived here.”

Dame Malvina said she set up the foundation initially to help young people going overseas alone.

“It was my sadness and loneliness in London when I first went overseas to study myself. There were no cellphones, there was no communication, there was no social media.

“You had to write a letter to your folks at home. My son was born in London and I had no family there. It was hard.”

The foundation began in Taranaki.

“New Plymouth West Rotary picked it up and that's how the foundation started. It started here in New Plymouth and then it became a national organisation. I cannot believe how it’s grown.”

Committees in parts of the country including Auckland, Hamilton, and Wellington make awards of up to $5000 to at least five people each year.

LISA BURD/Stuff The show attracted a 500-strong audience.

“Occasionally we have made an exception and given more, or given two awards to the same person,” she added.

“Honesty, I can’t keep up with it.”

Dame Malvina praised the volunteers who keep the foundation running, and said she could not have done anything without them.

LISA BURD/Stuff Students from THESPA, from left: Dillon McCullough, Jonathan Herd and Bianca Kowalewski on stage.

The event was free entry, with a gold coin donation for Hospice Taranaki.

The programme included musical theatre, dance, country-and-western music and classical pieces.

Special guest was mezzo-soprano opera singer Cecily Shaw, who grew up in Stratford and recently graduated with a Master of music degree from the University of Waikato.

Dame Malvina Major Foundation Taranaki committee member Jocelyn Beath said many of the students supported by the foundation had gone on to perform around the world.

“Many of them have gone on to teach as well. Taranaki is very fortunate to have this.”