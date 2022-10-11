Hydroponic hobby becomes full-time job for former project manager

Left front Leo, 6, Michelle holding Bo, 2, and Franck Lachmann are running a family business from their home in Urenui.

A former council project manager has turned his hydroponic hobby into a full time job and is now selling plant nutrients and all-natural fertilisers.

German-born entrepreneur Frank Lachmann had a full-time job at New Plymouth District Council before turning his passion into a profession.

Three years ago, everything changed after he watched a video on YouTube of a farmer growing hydroponic tomatoes and thought he could do it too.

After growing his own veges in second-hand drums and recycled glass jars, Frank found out there were no nutrients or fertilisers that he could import that were as good as what he could make himself.

LISA BURD/Stuff Frank says everyone could set up their own drum garden for less than $40.

So, he developed his own organic nutrients and started selling them online. And now he has quit his day job and opened an online business, Herbi.

“You could set up your own hydroponic garden for less than $40,” he said.

“I wanted something that required less maintenance as possible, so I came up with a solution.”

The drums Frank is using have had a previous life in the dairy industry, containing milk additives.

LISA BURD/Stuff The Lachmanns are growing a range of vegetables at home with second-hand drums and jar containers.

His wife Michelle, who works part-time in communications, has been helping him run the business from home and she said there were challenges in growing your own vegetables – like last autumn, when the Lachmans had their greenhouse destroyed by a storm.

Or when snails and slugs assaulted their vegetable gardens.

As a result, Frank created a “secret recipe” by fermenting fruit and vegetable, that would repel caterpillars and moths, but not bees. He sells that too.

The family believe everyone could have a go at growing healthy products for less money.

“Especially in current times, it is important that everyone should be able to grow his own food.”

Their company name has sentimental value for the family, as it was Michelle’s dad's nickname – Ian Warren “Herbi” Sutton.

When Sutton died of cancer, the Lachmans were in the process of naming the business idea that Frank had had and decided they would call the company after him.

“He inspired us to follow our passion and instinct against all odds,” Frank said.