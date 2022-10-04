Voices For Freedom counters New Plymoth District Council's election campaign

Voices For Freedom (VFF) has released this promotion in response to New Plymouth District Council's local body election campaign.

Anti-vaccination and anti-mandate group Voices For Freedom (VFF) says its new election campaign was directly inspired by New Plymouth District Council’s latest effort to get more people to the ballot box.

The council is running a controversial advertising campaign that features a series of fictional characters and their beliefs that Covid-19 is a global conspiracy and climate change is a hoax.

The message is that these people are going to vote, so “maybe you should too”.

In response, VFF, which had a leading role in the Parliament grounds occupation that ended in a riot on March 2, has created a series of picture messages - or memes – on its website, where it claims the council had “missed a trick” with its campaign.

“Instead of lazily focusing on divisive labels of subsections of our society, we planned to highlight the real issues concerning Kiwis in New Zealand right now.

“So, thanks for the idea NPDC - you've set our creative juices flowing!”

In all, VFF came up with 16 counter slogans including: “Corey reckons lock-downs were so great we should do it all again for the flu”, “Lionel reckons the experts are always right, even when evidence shows otherwise” and “Byron reckons mainstream media always tell the truth.”

NPDC/Stuff New Plymouth District Council’s Marketing, Communications and Design Lead Ben Kohlis with one of the council’s election campaign hoardings to get people voting.

The organisation is led by Libby Johnson, Alia Bland and Taranaki-born Claire Deeks, a former lawyer who stood unsuccessfully for Parliament in 2020.

VFF head of operations Tane Webster, who is standing for a seat in the New Plymouth at large ward as well as a spot on the Puketapu Bell Block community board, has been promoting the page on the organisation’s website, which he has described as a “one-stop-shop on who to vote for and how to vote”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Voice For Freedom (VFF) operations manager Tane Webster is standing for the New Plymouth District Council and a seat on the Puketapu Bell Block community board.

Webster, who was one of only a handful of candidates not to supply any phone contact details, directed any questions about the campaign to Bland.

New Plymouth District Council marketing communications and design lead Ben Kohlis said they were aware that VFF and “several others” had replicated “the creative style” of the campaign for their own purposes.

“Our focus is on encouraging voter turnout as it’s a huge problem, so we make no apology for getting people talking.”

A dozen people across the New Plymouth district have made formal complaints about the advertising.

Kohlis said the council’s election website had generated more than 144,000 views.

While the council was happy to trumpet the online engagement of its election side, it has yet to transform into high voter turnout, with just 14.9% of votes returned as of Monday.

Voters have until midday on Saturday to return their ballot papers.

Meanwhile, VFF’s website also features a self-conducted survey of candidates nationwide who were asked if they opposed an extension of New Zealand’s hate speech laws, were against Three Waters reforms, the amalgamation of councils, and co-governance.

They were also asked if they opposed land grabs off farmers via Significant Natural Area (SNA) designations, the blanket planting of pine trees on New Zealand farmland, whether they would consider defunding Local Government New Zealand if it “continues to ignore local communities”, and were against the “concerted push towards centralising decision-making”, medical passports for council facilities, and lock-downs.

Three New Plymouth candidates – Webster, Dayna Jury and Chris Avery – answered the survey, saying yes to all points, while Stratford rural ward candidate Grant Boyd and Taranaki Regional Council candidate Alan Murray also replied to VFF’s questions.

Boyd said yes to most of the points, but was “unsure” over extending hate speech laws and answered “no” when asked if he opposed co-governance.

Murray answered yes to all points apart from whether he opposed lockdowns, which he did not answer.