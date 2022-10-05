Zero Waste Kai competition pushing a Taranaki district to lower food waste

A zero food waste competition is pushing a Taranaki community to rethink what’s a food scrap and what’s not.

A Taranaki district is encouraging the community to utilise food scraps via a Zero Waste Kai competition.

The Stratford District Council (SDC) launched the food competition in the hopes it would encourage families to lower the amount of food waste per household.

Residents can sign up online and submit their favourite low or zero-waste food recipes to go in the draw to win a sustainable prize pack worth $100, and everyone taking part will receive a free Love Food Hate Waste recipe book.

The competition runs from Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 16 and uses the Love Food Hate Waste website as inspiration for recipes to help reduce food waste and save money.

SDC waste and water education officer Peter McNamara started the competition and said Kiwis throw away 157,389 tonnes of food every year.

“Food waste comes at a triple cost. When you throw out food, it’s like you’re throwing out the money you spent on it too.

“Edible food waste impacts the amount of rubbish going to landfill, which is an expense to ratepayers, and our environment is also affected.”

The idea is that entrants get creative and come up with ways they can use what would typically be seen as waste.

“You might usually throw out the broccoli stem or apple peels, but what if you added them into your meal or snack? Edible leaves, stems, and peels, often have heaps of flavour and nutrients,” McNamara said.

Stratford District residents can enter online at Stratford.govt.nz/zerowaste. Entry forms are also available from the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Center and the Council Service Center.