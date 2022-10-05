New Plymouth District Council's climate action decision criticised

Last week at its final meeting of the term the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) debated the best way to spend $7.9 million of Better Off Grant Funding, available under the Government’s Three Waters reform.

New Plymouth District councillors have been criticised for not putting money towards two projects to help fight climate change.

Last week, at its final meeting of the term, the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) debated the best way to spend $7.9 million of Better Off Grant Funding, available under the Government’s Three Waters reform.

Any project would have to meet at least one of three criteria: building resilience to climate change, enabling housing development and supporting improvements in community well-being.

The money was split eight ways, with the big winners being the Tūparikino Active Community Hub sports and leisure development ($2.65m), Marine Park Waitara ($1m), Venture Taranaki ($1m), the Destination Play leisure development at Kāwaroa Park ($1m), and Te Rewa Rewa Reserve ($1m)

READ MORE:

* Public willing to pay extra $57m Auckland Council rate to tackle climate change

* Auckland mayor Phil Goff proposes $1.10 weekly rate to tackle climate change

* Taranaki towns chosen for climate change adaptation study



But councillors voted against putting money towards Gas Capture at the closed Colson Road landfill, and an infrastructure decarbonisation project with the potential to save up to 320million kgs of carbon, as well as approximately $1b, by 2050.

Massey University student Hannah MacKenzie, who is studying for a Masters degree in Sustainable Development and gave a deputation before the meeting, said the council had put the bulk of the funding towards nice-to-haves instead of emissions reduction.

Earlier this year, independent assessors Councilmark highlighted climate change as one of four main areas where NPDC could improve, MacKenzie, said.

“During Tuesday’s debate, one councillor even said that they agree that climate change is an issue, and is urgent, but that this isn’t the time.”

At the meeting, councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes started an amendment to include decarbonisation and landfill, as well as $2.5 million towards The Junction zero waste hub, while removing funding from the Destination Play Kāwaroa and Tūparikino Active Community Hub, but this was voted down.

Clinton-Gohdes said that while the council had been working on its emission reduction, and climate adaptation plans over the last three years, it had not committed to significant action.

“We've had expert advice from emissions reduction experts to say there are two projects that will significantly reduce council's emissions as an organisation - the landfill gas capture project and infrastructure decarbonisation.

“They would have reduced our emissions in line with our targets, and they also would have saved us some money over the long term.”

Clinton-Gohdes’ amendment received plenty of discussion, with six councillors voting in favour and nine voting against, including mayor Neil Holdom.

Holdom said the amendment had some good ideas and “some good intent”, but Destination Play Kawaroa would lose the $1m of Better Off funding if Clinton-Gohdes’ amendment passed.

“I think we need to send a message to our youth about what this council stands for and what a sustainable lifestyle capital stands for, so I don’t agree with this.”

Councillor Murray Chong said that while he was in support of The Junction, the landfill gas capture and infrastructure decarbonisation were “virtue signalling” and would not really make a difference.

Councillor Richard Jordan also spoke against, saying the benefits of capturing the gas and neutralising it “simply don’t stack up”.

‘When you start taking the $3 million away from the hub then you’re starting to decelerate our community’s activity.”

The rest of the money was awarded to Māori Capacity Building enhancements, to help iwi collaboratively participate in resource management and planning ($650k), Planting our Place, a project to put trees on 34 hectares of council-owned land over twenty years ($250k), and a $350k bid for Te Matatini – a national kapa haka festival.