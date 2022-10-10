Energy sector releases action plan, in light of prediction that oil and gas production will in Taranaki

The energy sector has released an action plan detailing how Taranaki and the wider sector can adapt to changes.

With oil and gas production predicted to decline, the energy sector has released an action plan detailing how Taranaki and the industry can adapt to changes and retain and attract a skilled workforce.

Approximately 7340 people, representing more than 10% of the Taranaki workforce, are employed through the energy sector, a 51-page action plan released on Wednesday by Energy Resources Aotearoa suggests.

But change is afoot, with oil production expected to decline from 2021, and natural gas production expected to increase to a peak in 2024 and then to start a slow decline.

However, the rate oil and gas production will decline is uncertain the report says with factors such as government policy and the market playing a part.

Meanwhile, renewable energies such as solar panels, hydrogen, geo-thermal, and wind are expected to continue growing in response to rising electricity demand.

Recent renewable energy initiatives in Taranaki include the Kapuni Solar Farm – New Zealand’s largest grid-connected solar farm, as well as the 31-turbine Waipipi Wind Farm between Pātea and Waverley.

Energy Resources Aotearoa chief executive John Carnegie said New Zealand’s challenge is to maintain, support and develop a highly skilled and specialised workforce.

“Our energy workforce is comprised of highly skilled and sought-after individuals that have transferrable skills. We are in a race for global talent to power our energy transition.

“Our report and research that underpins it focuses on what that transition will mean and look like for Taranaki’s energy workforce.”

The plan identifies three strategic areas of focus: attraction, development and collaboration, with actions that can be implemented over the next three years.

These include developing an energy curriculum for secondary school students in years 9-10 and the development of a Women in Energy initiative to encourage diversity in the sector.

While the report focuses on Taranaki, Carnegie said its insights were applicable across New Zealand as we pursue a just transition for the industry’s talent.