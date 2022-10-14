The message behind the music important for New Plymouth band

Skank Bandit, which includes guitarist Tecwyn King and vocalist Wes James, have teamed up with David Macnamara, seated, to promote their new single, which has an anti-drink-drive message.

Rocking while rolling out a message is the philosophy of a Taranaki band as they release a new track highlighting the risks of drink-driving.

On October 14, New Plymouth band Skank Bandit, comprised of drummer Jarrod Hooper, singer Wes James, guitarist Tecwyn King, and new bassist Matt Flower, will release their new track called Am I The Master?

The song explores themes of doubt, self-belief and self-control while promoting awareness about the risks of drink-driving.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Tecwyn King, Wes James, Jarrod Hooper and David Macnamara have a busy time ahead, including a gig in Palmerston North on October 18.

Hooper said creating a message behind their music was part of building the band’s brand and philosophy.

For James, the anti-drink-drive message was also a personal one.

In 2007, when he was driving to Wellington, James was hit by a drink-driver in a head-on crash.

While the driver died, James left hospital five days later. But while his injuries healed, the experience had stayed with him.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Macnamara provides a koha-based sober driving service in New Plymouth.

The music video for the new song features David Macnamara and Groovy Kermit, his bright green Toyota Starlet, which people may have seen around New Plymouth, or more likely heard, because of the small car’s booming drum and bass sounds.

For the past year, Macnamara has been providing a sober driver service when he can, as a way to do his bit for the community.

supplied Skank Bandit’s new single Am I The Master? hopes to raise awareness about the risks of drink-driving. (File Photo)

This mission is tied to the New Plymouth man’s own tragic experience, after his father died when he was 6 due to drink-driving.

“It was so inspiring to see a young guy uplifting the community and spreading such a positive message of hope and awareness,” James said.

Am I the Master? will be available on Spotify and other streaming platforms from October 14.

To mark its release, along with the music video, Skank Bandit have got a gig lined up on October 18 at Massey University in Palmerston North.

An all-ages concert at Zeal on December 2 is also scheduled.