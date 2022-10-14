The message behind the music important for New Plymouth band
Rocking while rolling out a message is the philosophy of a Taranaki band as they release a new track highlighting the risks of drink-driving.
On October 14, New Plymouth band Skank Bandit, comprised of drummer Jarrod Hooper, singer Wes James, guitarist Tecwyn King, and new bassist Matt Flower, will release their new track called Am I The Master?
The song explores themes of doubt, self-belief and self-control while promoting awareness about the risks of drink-driving.
Hooper said creating a message behind their music was part of building the band’s brand and philosophy.
For James, the anti-drink-drive message was also a personal one.
In 2007, when he was driving to Wellington, James was hit by a drink-driver in a head-on crash.
While the driver died, James left hospital five days later. But while his injuries healed, the experience had stayed with him.
The music video for the new song features David Macnamara and Groovy Kermit, his bright green Toyota Starlet, which people may have seen around New Plymouth, or more likely heard, because of the small car’s booming drum and bass sounds.
For the past year, Macnamara has been providing a sober driver service when he can, as a way to do his bit for the community.
This mission is tied to the New Plymouth man’s own tragic experience, after his father died when he was 6 due to drink-driving.
“It was so inspiring to see a young guy uplifting the community and spreading such a positive message of hope and awareness,” James said.
Am I the Master? will be available on Spotify and other streaming platforms from October 14.
To mark its release, along with the music video, Skank Bandit have got a gig lined up on October 18 at Massey University in Palmerston North.
An all-ages concert at Zeal on December 2 is also scheduled.