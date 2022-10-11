New Plymouth Community Foodbank needs trucks and vans for annual food drive

New Plymouth’s food bank is having trouble getting trucks to carry the groceries collected during its annual food drive, which is coming up in early December.

The New Plymouth Community Foodbank helps more than 6000 people a year, but now it's the one needing help.

The annual food drive, to be held on Monday, December 5, needs volunteers with vans or trucks, to help with the collection.

While manager Sharon Wills has been getting a good response from people who want to be collectors on the ground, she has not had “the response that we normally have, in regards to vehicles”.

A couple of collection teams that have helped in the past were service clubs that have folded, she said.

“So, they're no longer helping. And some people who would normally help us are unable to.

“And we know that things are different now after Covid, and businesses are struggling, but it’s one night for about three hours.”

The annual food drive sees trucks out on the streets of New Plymouth and Bell Block getting filled with groceries collected from people who donate the food at their gates.

“A normal food drive, pre Covid, would last us a good six months. We'll be using it constantly. We get to about June or July, and it starts to dwindle down. And then we're relying on stuff that that people are bringing in every day.”

The other issue keeping Wills awake at night is the premises. The food bank’s lease is up and it needs to find a new home.

“We need a new building. We need something that's fit for purpose and more space. We haven't been able to find any that we can afford that's in the location that we need to be able to provide the service that we provide.”

Last year the food bank fed 6457 people and gave out 2344 parcels. By September this year they had already passed that – giving out 2365 food parcels to feed 6672 people.

The food bank is “just constantly busy, I think we've adapted to a new normal that we're always busy. We very rarely have a quiet day any more.”

Their biggest day was about a month ago when they gave out 42 food parcels in one day, she said.

“It was really hard on the volunteers. We regularly do 20 to 30 a day. And that's groups it's not just one person that could be you know, a family of six, it could be a couple, it could be a single person.

“We've had to employ another (paid) staff member because we're so busy.”