One secondhand wedding dress, three weddings and a very happy bride

Miriam Chemaou paid just $30 for one of her wedding dresses.

Miriam Chemaou has one fiance, but next year will have three wedding ceremonies so finding a dress for $30 at secondhand clothes pop-up shop was a dream come true.

Chemaou’s friend came across the silky halter-neck dress hiding on one of the racks at the Taranaki Women’s Refuge clothes sale.

“I was quite surprised with how nice it was, and I wasn’t 100% sure it was going to fit, but I tried it on, and I loved it.”

At only $30 the dress was perfect for her New Zealand wedding next year, which is the first of three ceremonies the Irish citizen will have with her fiance Dylan.

Number two and three are in Ireland and Morocco respectively.

The New Plymouth couple never intended to have three ceremonies.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Miriam Chemaou walked away from the Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop with a wedding dress for $30, but she’s saving the reveal for her wedding.

Dylan proposed to her in 2019 and with deposits already made on their dream New Zealand wedding, Covid struck and changed it all.

Lockdowns, cancelled flights and changed plans over the next two years encouraged the couple to do things a bit differently.

Chemaou had always dreamed of getting married in Morocco but with the uncertainty of Covid and having relatives all around the world, the couple decided three events would mean both families could celebrate.

“We were going to do it here, but my dad can’t travel, and I have to have my dad there,” she said.

“Family is super important to me, so I wanted to celebrate with all my family, his family, and other family.”

TOURISM IRELAND Chemaou’s second wedding ceremony is in Ireland.

Chemaou said she already had a dress for the wedding in Ireland but still needed another five gowns for the traditional Moroccan wedding.

“In a Moroccan wedding you change seven times, but they will all be rented, and I’ll only change five times.”

123RF As well as a wedding in New Zealand, Miriam and Dylan will have a traditional wedding in Morocco, where she always dreamed of getting married.

Taranaki Women’s Refuge communications and marketing manager Shona Smith said she was always seeing quirky stories come out of the fundraiser.

The most recent being the boomerang dress that had been bought and donated back for five consecutive years.

But she never expected to see someone buy a dress for their special day.

“We have had wedding dresses donated that haven't sold, they are quite a specific thing,” Smith said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Shona Smith and Susan Wallworth organised this year's pop-up clothing sale in support of Women's Refuge.

“It was crazy odds, it’s never happened before at the pop-up shop, we have sold ball dresses and gowns before but never a wedding dress.”

Smith said this year's event was the most successful since it started eight years ago, raising $72,249 before costs.

“It’s hard to take on board how much that is, I remember in previous years hoping for $30,000, so it’s unreal,” Smith said.