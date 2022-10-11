Police enquiry into fatal shooting of unarmed Taranaki man continues

Taranaki father-of-three Kaoss Price, 22, died when he was shot by police on April 16. (File Photo)

Almost six months after the fatal police shooting of a young Taranaki father, one investigation is complete, while another remains ongoing.

On Friday, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) confirmed its investigation into the April 16 shooting death of 22-year-old Kaoss Price had been completed.

However, as the police enquiry is yet to be finished, IPCA could not confirm when it would release its findings.

Price was unarmed when he was shot and killed along State Highway 3 between Waitara and Bell Block by police, after it is alleged the father-of-three drove into a patrol car and then tried to commandeer vehicles from passing motorists.

Price’s death prompted several investigations, including by IPCA and police. The matter is also before the coroner.

In a statement, an IPCA spoksperson said while its investigation was over, the final report was “in the analysis and drafting stage” which would take several weeks to finish.

”We cannot provide a release date as we are aware the police criminal investigation is yet to be concluded.”

As part of its analysis, IPCA considered the police investigation, and the report would only be published after that process was completed, and if necessary, that of any other required follow-up.

In a statement, police confirmed its investigation was ongoing.