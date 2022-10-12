One small step for one big cause: The Taranaki woman 'climbing' Mt Everest for kids with cancer

Hannah Gulliver will be stepping up to raise money for her late brother.

Hannah Gulliver wants to reach the equivalent of the world’s highest peak from inside a New Plymouth gym.

Gulliver, who lost her younger brother Luke to cancer in 1999 when he was just 10 years old, will lead a fundraising event at Snap Fitness on Sunday with the ultimate aim of participants collectively climbing 58,000 steps - about the same height as Mt Everest.

The exhausting exercise is Gulliver’s way of raising money to get children suffering from cancer to Camp Quality in January.

“For me, it’s close to my heart, and we just want to support young people with cancer,” she said.

Gulliver will be far from alone in her pursuit with younger siblings Isaac and Eva joining her. She’s also asking anyone to come along and contribute what they can to the distance.

The week-long Camp Quality experiences are held for children suffering from cancer throughout New Zealand.

“They can have fun with other children like them, and they can just feel normal I guess,” Gulliver said.

“A lot of them are taking medication or may have some kind of ailment that hinders them, but all kids are the same, and it’s a safe space for them to have fun .”

It costs $2700 to send a child to Camp Quality, with fundraising events held up and down the country.

Gulliver and her siblings will take their first steps at 8am and reach the first 2000 metres before the doors will be opened to anyone to come in and take over for a time.

If people don’t want to have a go on the machine, Gulliver has set up posters around the gym with QR codes where money can be donated.

“We are just trying to make it interactive and get people to be involved and share what camp quality is,” she said.

“We have a give a little page, and we have lots of donations, but we would love to get more people from the community on board.”