Taranaki teen wins big at world skating competition

Alexis O’Doherty, from the New Plymouth Artistic Roller-Skating Club won the top spot at the 2022 World Skate Oceania Artistic Championships at the weekend.

An artistic roller skater from Taranaki has won the biggest title possible for her division on the world skating stage.

Alexis O’Doherty, part of the New Plymouth Artistic Roller-Skating Club, was one of six from the region that competed at the 2022 World Skate Oceania Artistic Championships in Whanganui recently.

The 14-year-old walked away with the World Oceania title for Cadet ladies figures – her biggest win and the highest award she can get at an international level for her discipline.

Cheering her on from the sidelines was Skate NZ team manager, ex skater and Alexis’ mum Michelle O’Doherty.

“It was a very nerve-racking time for me, some kids in the team were filming me when I was watching her skate.

“She’s been trailing these other kids for the last how many years, she’s never beaten them so to beat them on the one that means the most was really cool.”

Alexis was joined by five other skaters from Taranaki including Ella Birkett, Karen Hardy, Ayla Bond, Elizabeth Cudby, and Chrissy Southey.

Michelle said the team had a successful three days against 100 skaters from five different countries competing for the top spot on the podium.

Birkett came fourth in cadet free dance, Hardy came third in the masters free dance and Southey came third in cadet figures.

Although they were all recovering and celebrating their results, Michelle said the team was “straight back into it” getting their dances ready for the 2023 competitions.