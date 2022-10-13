The pilot off to do medical evacuations and drop supplies to remote communities in PNG

Renee Brewer is heading off to PNG next year to be a pilot with Mission Aviation Fellowship.

Renee Brewer has waited 10 years, but her dream to work as a pilot for a non-profit organisation is about to become a reality.

Brewer, 26, will be flying a Cessna 208 Caravan across the jungle in Papua New Guinea dropping off supplies to remote communities and doing medical evacuations for Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF).

MAF operates in developing countries, and very isolated communities and connects them to the resources they need, Brewer said.

She begins her seven weeks training in Uganda in February, which includes learning to fly the Cessna. Then once she gets to PNG she’ll be based in a little community in the western province called Balimo.

Brewer, who moved from Taranaki to Auckland in her teens, has been working as a flight instructor for the last four and a half years, she said.

Michael Duncalfe/supplied Brewer will be flying in and out of remote communities in PNG.

“You've got to have a certain number of hours before you could apply to fly in Papua New Guinea, because of the jungle. And the strips are short and the weather can change quite quick and be quite difficult. It’s a challenging flying environment.”

She is looking forward to experiencing another culture and learning to speak Tok Pisin, she said.

“And I'm looking forward to being able to fly into these remote communities. I think it will be really fulfilling.”

Brewer first heard about MAF when she was 16.

“I was really inspired because I wanted to work for a humanitarian organisation. And that was the first time I heard about an organisation where you could fly a plane.”

So, she is excited to be finally going. But first she has to raise enough money to support herself, she said.

“It's a volunteer position. MAF has a target for me to reach before I can go overseas. And essentially, the money I raise will support me while I'm working.”

Jessica Hunt/supplied A typical airstrip in PNG where Brewer will be working as a pilot.

She has to raise $48,000 a year, from people who commit to donating on a regular basis.

“That can be anything from $25 a month. I had one very generous supporter that supported me about $450 a month.

“That's why I'm not doing fundraising like sausage sizzles or things like that, because it's more of an ongoing support that will allow me to serve them for a few years. I’ve made a commitment for four years.”

Support can be offered through the MAF website www.maf.org.nz or at reneebrewer.co

MAF is faith-based, not-for-profit, international humanitarian relief and development organisation that flies over 135 light aircraft in more than 30 developing nations around the world.