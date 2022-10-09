Young surf talent takes to the water in Taranaki grom competition

Taranaki surfer Kalani Louis took out an under 18 grom title during Saturday's round of competition at the 2022 Taranaki O'Neill Grom Comp at Fitzroy Beach.

Taranaki surfers were among a 130-strong pool of talent who took to the waves in New Plymouth over the weekend for the final of the New Zealand Grom Series.

Six titles in the under 14, 16 and 18 year-old divisions were up for grabs at the 2022 Taranaki O’Neill Grom Competition.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tao Mouldey from Mount Maunganui, competing in the under-18 boys’ heat.

Day one of the heats took place at Fitzroy Beach on Saturday, with the competition moving to Back Beach for Sunday’s heats and finals.

The event saw 138 young surfers from across Aotearoa compete, including Taranaki’s Natasha Gouldsbury, who had already cemented her number one ranking for the year prior to the weekend competition kicking off.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A decent crowd turned out to watch the surfing action at Fitzroy Beach on Saturday.

Gouldsbury won the under-18 girls’ final with 14.54 points, while Kalani Louis came third in the under-18 boys, which was won by Tao Mouldey.

Other Taranaki groms included Skylar McFetridge (u18), Spencer Rowson (u16) and Soren Bucka-Christensen (u16).

New Plymouth Boardriders representative David Fair said playing host to the grom competition had been keenly anticipated in Taranaki, and one he hoped would be repeated in coming years.

The grom competition is followed by the five-day New Zealand Scholastic Championships, which begin on Monday in Taranaki.