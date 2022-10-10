Costs continue to mount in prosecution of rogue Taranaki farmer

Taranaki farmer Colin Boyd has been the subject of three prosecutions by the regional council. (File Photo)

The prosecution bill against a rogue Taranaki farmer over his illegal and environmentally damaging earthworks continues to add up, nearly topping $200,000.

On October 4, Colin Boyd was fined $95,750, after he was caught out again in breach of the Resource Management Act for carrying out unconsented digging on his Inglewood farm.

Despite the fine being the biggest handed out in the region to an individual for RMA breaches, it only covers a portion of the $140,000 spent by Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) on staff costs related to prosecution preparation.

The shortfall, along with newly revealed legal costs of $57,465, comes out of TRC’s budget, which is mainly funded by rates or direct charges.

Stuff Taranaki Regional Council resource management director Fred McLay.

In a statement providing details of the legal costs of Boyd’s latest prosecution, TRC resource management director Fred McLay said council had an “obligation to our community to enforce the legislation and rules that are in place to protect our environment.”

He said in the rare cases involving serious or repeated breaches, TRC would “not hesitate to prosecute” in future, particularly if it involved significant environmental damage.

In Boyd’s case, his October 2019 offending was described as “highly reckless” by sentencing Judge Melinda Dickey.

Boyd’s unconsented digging work involved reclamation of a 278-metre section of the Mangatengehu Stream on his Surrey Rd farm, in which riparian vegetation was removed, and part of the waterway drained.

Judge Dickey said the earthworks had caused significant and long-term environmental damage.

Taranaki Regional Council An aerial view of the illegal earthworks which landed Taranaki farmer Colin Boyd in court again. It is work he will now have to pay to fix.

As part of the sentencing, enforcement orders were granted by the judge, which meant Boyd will have to pay to fix the damage he caused, along with any costs incurred by TRC to monitor progress of the work.

McLay confirmed Boyd does not have any infringement fines outstanding with TRC, and that he had also paid fines and reparations ordered by the court previously in full.

As ordered by the court, 90% of Boyd’s latest fine is to be paid to TRC.

Between 2009 and 2019, 17 abatement notices had been issued against Boyd, along with six infringement notices.

In 2013, an enforcement order was granted against Boyd to remediate illegal earthworks on his farm, which also landed him with a conviction and a $60,000 fine.