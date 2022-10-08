Neil Holdom wins New Plymouth mayoralty for third term

Neil Holdom will be back in the New Plymouth mayor’s chair for another three years.

Neil Holdom has been returned for a third-term as New Plymouth mayor after progress results were released on Saturday.

There was a massive margin between Holdom (9880) and Dinnie Moeahu (3743) who contested the mayoralty for the first time.

Polarising candidate Murray Chong (3733), who has also stood in the last general election, was third ahead of Peter Hardgrave (1993), Sam Bennett (1820), Murray McDowell (753), Greg MacKay (674) and Shaun Clare (447).

“It was a great relief to get the phone call this afternoon and to hear that I’ve got the support of the community,” Holdom said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Dinnie Moeahu polled the highest candidate in the New Plymouth wide ward.

The make-up of the New Plymouth District Council will look really similar to what it does presently, with all sitting councillors who sought re-election voted back in.

The new faces around the table are Max Brough, who stood unsuccessfully for the mayoralty three years ago, former New Zealand Qualifications Authority deputy chief executive Bali Haque and radio journalist Bryan Vickery.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Phil Nixon comfortably won the South Taranaki mayoralty.

Te Waka McLeod (619) easily won the newly established Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa Māori ward ahead of Maia Bailey (242).

Elsewhere, Phil Nixon has comfortably held on to his job as South Taranaki mayor with a massive win over first-time candidate Walter Smith.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth lawyer Susan Hughes has polled the highest of the Taranaki Regional Council candidates to date.

To date, Nixon has received 5243 votes compared to Smith who has 583.

The South Taranaki election was one of the least contested in the country with a two horse race for mayor and two candidates each vying for the newly formed Māori ward seats.

Leanne Horo (118) is leading Caroline Waiwiri (55) in the Te Kūrae seat, while Tuteri Rangihaeta (129) has a 17 vote lead over Glen Katu (112) in the Te Tai Tonga ward.

The least contested council election in Taranaki is in Stratford and its sole available seat looks to be nearly finalised with Amanda Harris, Grant Boyde, Vaughan Jones and Steve Beck holding a comfortable advantage ahead of Nicole McDonald.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke was elected unopposed.

Meanwhile, prominent New Plymouth lawyer Susan Hughes KC (7617) has the top spot in the New Plymouth ward of the Taranaki Regional Council after progress results were released.

The first-time candidate has a 168-vote lead over veteran Tom Cloke (7449), while Charlotte Littlewood (7315), Craig Williamson (6090) and David Lean (6011) fill the remaining seats.

In the hotly contested Stratford seat, Taranaki Electricity Trust chairman Alan Jamieson (652) leads over former South Taranaki mayor Mary Bourke (529), while incumbent Matthew McDonald (493) is in third place for the single seat.

In South Taranaki, another veteran, Neil Walker (2831) comfortably leads ahead of Donna Cram (2429) who is in place to take the second seat if she holds off Alan Murray (2082).

In the North Ward, Mike Davey (3257) and Donald McIntyre (2659) look set to hold their seats.

Preliminary results are expected to be released on Sunday with final results expected to be announced on Thursday.

