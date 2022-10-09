South Taranaki town buzzing after $200k Lotto Strike Four win
A winning $200,000 Lotto ticket sold in a small South Taranaki town has the place buzzing.
Following Saturday night’s draw, a Strike Four ticket sold at Opunake’s Four Square Highway 45 netted the big cash prize.
Eight players from outside Taranaki shared the Lotto Second Division prize pool, each winning $32,633.
Powerball was not struck on Saturday, with the prize set to jackpot to $10 million on Wednesday.
The First Division prize up for grabs is $1m.