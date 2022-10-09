Steady as you go for Taranaki councils with little change

The winds of change did not blow hard through Taranaki’s collective district councils after the first release of election results.

The same mayors in New Plymouth, Stratford and South Taranaki will resume their jobs come Monday.

In fact, the only real change around council tables was necessitated following the departure of four councillors in New Plymouth and the introduction of Māori wards throughout the region.

While Neil Volzke continues to reign unopposed in Stratford, New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom and his South Taranaki equivalent Phil Nixon enjoyed comfortable victories in their election races.

Holdom polled 9880 in progress results on Saturday, while Nixon saw off the little known Walter Smith, receiving almost 10 times the number of votes – 5243 to 583.

When preliminary results were released from New Plymouth on Sunday, Holdom had moved to 13,483 votes, ahead of Murray Chong with 5705 and Dinnie Moeahu with 5450.

Nixon celebrated on Saturday night with a few drinks with council colleagues and friends.

He was looking forward to another term with a stable council, which will need a by-election to fill the fifth Hāwera ward seat after only four candidates were nominated.

“We have a lot of things on the go in council and a lot of things on the go in the district,” he said on Sunday.

While more than happy with that progress, Nixon said it was going to be an extremely challenging period with the number of Government reforms proposed, including Three Waters and changes to the Resource Management Act designed to make it easier to build more houses.

Top of Nixon’s wish list for the next three years was to complete the likes of the $10m Nukumaru Station Road Project, which will stop the Waiinu Beach community and Waitōtara Silver Ferns Farm food processing operation from getting cut off during flooding.

He also wants to finish the $15m Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga library and i-site project in Hāwera, as well as finding a new chief executive to replace Waid Crockett, who has moved on head Palmerston North City Council.

SUPPLIED/SOUTH TARANAKI DISTRICT COUNCIL Te Ramanui o RuapÅ«tahanga will now cost $15.5million to build.

“Another big thing for me is our environment and sustainability strategy that we developed in our long-term plan, I really want to see that come to fruition because we have a lot of plans there,” he said.

The South Taranaki election was one of the least contested in the country, with a two-horse race for mayor and two candidates each vying for the newly formed Māori ward seats.

Leanne Horo (118) is leading Caroline Waiwiri (55) in the Te Kūrae seat, while Tuteri Rangihaeta (129) has a 17 vote lead over Glen Katu (112) in the Te Tai Tonga ward.

The least-contested council election in Taranaki was in Stratford, and its four available seats look to be nearly finalised, with Amanda Harris, Grant Boyde, Vaughan Jones and Steve Beck holding a comfortable advantage ahead of Nicole McDonald.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Dinnie Moeahu was the highest polling New Plymuth District Council candidate.

Further north, Dinnie Moeahu became the highest polling candidate on the New Plymouth District Council after preliminary results were counted, with 4894 votes.

Moeahu, who was busy collecting election signs from the around the district on Sunday, said he had given no thought to wanting to be mayor Neil Holdom’s deputy.

“In all honesty, that’s not my call to make,” he said.

“To be honest it did not even come to find during the campaign because my focus was on running a strong campaign that I would be proud of. I think I’ve achieved that.”

Outside the New Plymouth District Council, which features four new councillors – Max Brough, Bali Haque, Bryan Vickery and Te Waka McLeod – Voices For Freedom national operations manager Tane Webster landed a position on the new Puketapu Bell Block community board.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Susan Hughes KC leads the Taranaki Regional Council voting.

Meanwhile, prominent New Plymouth lawyer Susan Hughes KC (7617) has the top spot in the New Plymouth ward of the Taranaki Regional Council after progress results were released.

The first-time candidate has a 168-vote lead over veteran Tom Cloke (7449), while Charlotte Littlewood (7315), Craig Williamson (6090) and David Lean (6011) fill the remaining seats.

In the hotly contested Stratford seat, Taranaki Electricity Trust chairman Alan Jamieson (652) leads over former South Taranaki mayor Mary Bourke (529), while incumbent Matthew McDonald (493) is in third place for the single seat.

While final results are expected to be announced on Thursday, Local Government NZ has already called for a "short, sharp" enquiry into the low voter turnout, which is just 36% nationally.

Progress results:

New Plymouth District Council

Mayor: Neil Holdom (13,483), Murray Chong (5705), Dinnie Moeahu (5450), Sam Bennett (2655), Peter Hardgrave (2401), Murray McDowell (982), Greg MacKay (877), Shaun Clare (554).

New Plymouth wide ward (five seats): Dinnie Moeahu (4894), Harry Duynhoven (4166), Sam Bennett (4031), Max Brough (4063), Amanda Clinton-Gohdes (3970), Greg MacKay (2526), Tane Webster (1514), Rod Ardern (1411), Shaun Clare (1192), Jenna Brown (1026), Hepa Te Moana (827), Jonathan Marshall (599), Dayna Jury (655), Murray Seamark (318), Udo Vink (297), Caro McKee (338), Dan Thurston Crow (354), Tayla Willets (227), Joanne Kuvarji (154).

Kaitake Ngāmotu ward (six seats): Murray Chong (3479), Gordon Brown (2776), David Bublitz (2468), Bali Haque (2504), Bryan Vickery (2348), Anneka Carlson (2310), Graham Chard (1949), Craig Nielsen (1566), Chris Lee (1053), Michael O’Sullivan (738), Chris Avery (487), Ivan Pihama (358), Dave Kurth (271), Monica Hylton (215), Sewak Singh (203), Kevyn Harris (193), David Payne (164).

North ward (1 seat): Tony Bedford (2461), Bill Simpson (370).

Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa Māori ward (One seat): Te Waka McLeod (799), Maia Bailey (308).

Inglewood Community Board (four vacancies): Christine Fabish (780), Jono Burrows (684), Sarah Lucas (611), Nick Jones (628), Nathan Ferry (452), Rex Healy (320).

Kaitake Community Board (four vacancies): Graham Chard (716), Renee Hohaia (412), Paul Lobb (376), Teresa Goodin (373), Dave Kurth (213), Elayne Kessler (142).

Puketapu-Bell Block Community Board (four vacancies): Adrian Sole (598), Michael Baker (464), Tane Webster (468), Grant Knuckey (449), Sewak Singh (289).

Waitara Community Board (four vacancies): Trevor Dodunski (651), Joe Rauner (583), Jonathan Marshall (461), Jane Parker-Bishop (483), Dayna Jury (305), Pairo McLeod (220), Kura Deness (262).

South Taranaki District Council

Mayor: Phil Nixon (5243), Walter Smith (583).

Te Kūrae Māori ward (one seat): Leanne Horo (118), Caroline Waiwiri (55).

Te Tai Tonga Māori ward (one seat): Tuteri Rangihaeata (129), Glen Katu (112).

Hawera Community Board (four vacancies): Nikki Watson (1557), Andrew Blanchie (1522), Heather Brokenshire (1462), Raymond Buckland (1276), Ricardo Pintor (921), Glenn Anderson (809), Desiree Bond (786), Rusell Hockley (782).

Eltham-Kaponga Community Board (four vacancies): Karen Cave (588), Sonya Douds (554), Alan Hawkes (526), Lindsay Maindonald (422), Carol van Kerkhoff (272), Hemi Haddon (117).

Patea Community Board (four vacancies): Jacq Dwyer (775), Cheryl Rook (526), Owen Savage (433), Joanne Peacock (426), Bronwyn Wattrus (392), Ngapari Nui (279), Michael Kanara (106).

Taranaki Coastal Community Board (four vacancies): Andy Whitehead (866), Liz Sinclair (809), Sharlee Mareikura (666), Monica Willson (569), Tazmyn Katene-Ashford (385).

Stratford District Council

Rural ward (four seats): Amanda Harris 649, Grant Boyde 629, Vaughan Jones 543, Steve Beck 495, Nicole McDonald 334.

Taranaki Regional Council

New Plymouth ward (five seats): Susan Hughes 7617, Tom Cloke 7449, Charlotte Littlewood 7315, Craig Williamson 6090, David Lean 6011, Elvisa van der Leden 4159, Allen Juffermans 4021, Rusty Kane 2465, Chris Wilkes 2182, Darrel Nicholas 1746.

North Taranaki ward (two seats): Mike Davey 3257, Donald McIntyre 2659, Tama Blackburn 1657.

Stratford ward (one seat): Alan Jamieson 652, Mary Bourke 529, Matthew McDonald 493, Andrew Wood 403.