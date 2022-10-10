OPINION: Personal attacks, false figures and plain bitterness highlight New Plymouth mayoral race

Voters made a late dash to cast their choices in the New Plymouth election on Saturday.

OPINION: Expect voter engagement to be two words you hear a lot about during the next week.

It’s hard to give a longer timeline for the subject to hang around simply because central government appears to pay as much attention to lifting the voter rate as it does to the overwhelming public concern at the speed of Three Waters reforms.

Just how many people opened up the orange envelope addressed to them and took the time to actually fill it out and return it will not be known in New Plymouth until next week after the council refused to release a figure until the special votes were counted.

The last figure I saw publicly was 30.1%. It hardly fills you with democratic delight.

However, a flurry of late votes could push it near or above the 40% mark, which might put it somewhere near the actual mark of public interest in council business, albeit until the next rates demand arrives.

Filing through agendas or long-term plan chapters that rival War and Peace for volume takes a special individual.

But that’s where you find actual budgets, actual plans, actual public feedback and actual designs –something that was clearly missing from some mayoral candidates’ campaigns.

Candidate debates are well intended. But that’s all the majority are.

Too often candidates are left to opinion false facts, predict the impossible and make allegations that were clearly baseless without providing a shed of proof.

In the media, that’s called defamation. In the New Plymouth mayoral race, it was called fair game.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth mayoral candidates took different approaches to debates.

Councillor Sam Bennett made things personal at more than one such debate by attacking New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom’s travel record to Wellington.

He was proven wrong. Bennett, who wears his heart on his sleeve and has a genuine want for the district, is tracking to finish fourth on the mayoral votes, but will return to the council table.

Peter Hardgrave used a litany of unfounded accusations at one debate, pulled out of another because he felt intimidated by councillor Murray Chong, and ended his campaign with the polar opposite example of humility, having another pop at Holdom via social media while still being unable to differentiate between council Three Waters operations and proposed Government Three Waters reforms.

Chong has to be applauded for the enthusiasm he brought to his campaign and his unending desire to make sure rates are affordable for generations who follow.

Some of his dire economic predictions will undoubtedly be proven right, or close enough to being correct, because of the sheer number he makes.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth mayoral candidate Murray Chong is a champion of his supporters.

Chong is a champion of his supporters without ever worrying about being a true team player. That’s his right as an elected member.

Aside from Holdom’s support, arguably the greatest winner in this partly supported election was councillor Dinnie Moeahu, who refrained from personal attacks and remained focused on what he wanted for his community.

He also showed humility post-election.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in the local democratic process this year,” he said via social media before repeating the same sentiments via interview.

“I loved being involved in every part of the campaign. Massive congratulations to the incumbent Koro Matua Neil Holdom on his successful mayoral campaign and I wish him all the very best in the term ahead.”

He was the only candidate to provide congratulations, in public at least.

It might have been a small gesture, but it would be one that the very demographic who vote in the largest number would recognise.