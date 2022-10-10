New Plymouth bucks national average after late surge in votes

Many New Plymouth voters left it to the last day to have their say.

New Plymouth voters left it late before turning out with their orange envelopes in the last couple of days of the election to push the final voting figure well past the national average.

After tracking at just over 30% on Thursday, final voter numbers reached 44.3% when voting closed at midday on Saturday.

The figure was well above the national average of 36%, while the total was just under the number who voted in the last election in 2019.

It also compared well to similar sized councils around New Zealand, including Palmerston North City Council which had a return of 33% and Hastings District Council where just 31% of eligible people voted.

Across the Kaitake Ngāmotu ward, 46% of votes were cast, with 19,683 returns. In the North ward, 43.8% of votes were returned, while 45% of those eligible in the Kōhanga Moa ward voted.

The lowest voter return in the New Plymouth district was the newly established Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa Māori ward which recorded a 28% return.

Voter returns were also above the national average in South Taranaki where 39% of votes were returned, while Stratford returned 38.2% overall.