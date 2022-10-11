Proposed New Plymouth sports pavilion gets another funding boost

An artist's impression of what the Tuparikino Active Community Hub's infield pavilion could look like.

Funding for the proposed infield pavilion at the proposed Tūparikino Active Community Hub has been pushed past $3 million after another substantial grant from the New Zealand Community Trust.

The $400,000 grant follows the New Plymouth District Council approving $2.65m for the pavilion from its $7.9m allocation of Better Off Grant Funding, part of the Government's proposed Three Waters reforms.

The decision was criticised by a number of councillors, with several of them putting forward amendments to have the funding spent on other projects before the recommended figure was beaten down from $3m to $2.65m.

The council funding is also separate to the $40m it pledged to the hub in the last long-term plan. Concept plans for the estimated $90m project are expected to go before the hub’s governance group by the end of October before they are presented to council.

The trust’s grant follows the one it made for the same amount for the relaying of artificial turf at Taranaki Hockey’s Hobson St site.

The proposed infield at the New Plymouth racecourse will include a floodlit hockey and football turf, as well as four community sports fields and two cricket wickets, with the central pavilion servicing the whole inner site by providing changing and social spaces.

The hub’s project manager, Steve Bramley, said the pavilion would provide ample facilities for all infield sports and tournament control while also be an important, comfortable spectator venue with views across the site.

“We’re making this facility work hard to make the best use of every available dollar,” he said.

“The pavilion will be a great asset to everyone using the infield - it’s all about the best experience possible and sharing a facility across users to get the top community investment.”

The facility would be complete by 2024 and be able to support a range of on-site camping options, while the pavilion’s facilities would be available throughout the day for general use.

New Zealand Community Trust spokeswoman Jen Blyde said the allocation of two grants totalling $800,000 showed just how important the wider Tūparikino project was for the future of sport and recreation in the region.

“The community has lacked access to enough quality sports facilities for too long and deserves better,” she said.