Boys' High end national basketball tournament with best ever placing

The New Plymouth Boys’ High School first V basketball squad enjoyed their best ever finish at a national secondary schools tournament when they finished third last week at Palmerston North.

Boys’ High were drawn in arguably the toughest pool alongside Auckland Grammar, Palmerston North Boys’ High School, Hamilton’s St John’s College, Hamilton Boys’ High School and Christchurch’s St Thomas College.

After winning their first four pool matches, Boys’ High could afford starting their bench in their final game against Hamilton Boys’ High School having already qualified for the play-offs.

Despite losing that match, Boys’ High bounced back in dramatic fashion in their quarterfinal, beating Auckland’s Saint Kentigern College 71-70 after being down by nine points with just 1.24 seconds to play.

Facing Rosmini College in the semifinals, a poor free throw performance, which saw them land just 14 from 31 attempts, cost them as they lost 85-70.

Boys’ High then picked themselves up to beat Rotorua Boys’ High School 86-83 in the play-off for third, a team they had previously lost to in the Super 8 competition this year.

Riley Tuuta proved to be the stand-out player for Boys’ High through the tournament, finishing second in the overall player scoring and making the tournament team.

Tuuta averaged 29.62 points, while he was also second for steals and turnovers won.

Meanwhile, Opunake High School won the small schools' tournament in Palmerston North, beating Nga Taiatea Wharekura 82-74 in the final.