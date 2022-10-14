Hospitality struggling to find staff as economic downturn hits Taranaki businesses

Labour shortages on top of an increase in the cost of living are creating challenges for Taranaki businesses.

Arranged Marriage, a restaurant specialising in cuisine from South India, has signs in the restaurant asking customers to be patient because of the shortage of staff.

It’s waiting staff, mostly, but also chefs and kitchen hands, Arranged Marriage director Sree Nair said.

“It’s a struggle at the moment.”

Some people are OK with working during the day, but hospitality doesn’t work like that. And people don’t want to work weekends, Nair said.

“Palmerston North is the same. It is very hard.”

The other issue is when three staff are doing the job of six, they get tired, he said. And then they might leave.

New Plymouth restaurateur Dicky Chattha, who owns Aborio, Bella Vita, Ate-Fourtyone said young people no longer want to work in hospitality, because there are too many other options.

“And youngsters like to work when they want to work. And hospitality is all about weekends.

“Those were the youngsters we were getting as kitchen hands and were becoming great chefs just promoting and promoting themselves.”

Chattha has trained many in the past, he said.

“But now they can do other things which are easy compared to hospitality.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The hospitality industry is feeling the labour shortage with wait staff and kitchen hands hard to find.

Inflation is at a 30-year-high, the Reserve Bank has just cranked up the official cash rate pushing home loan rates up, food prices are at a 13-year high.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari said it’s not the “best time” for business.

“Definitely the cost of living is affecting businesses like it’s affecting households with additional cost of doing business, cost of labour and the severe shortage of labour in every sector.”

There are hospitality business that have been around a while are risk of closing because they don’t have staff, he said.

Some hotels are putting a cap on the number of people staying, because they don’t have the staff to check people out or clean the rooms. Some restaurants don’t have enough staff and have to turn people away.

On the positive side a lot of people are coming to the region for different events, he said.

“We’re a little bit of an events capital in the regions. The school holidays were good for us.

“It’s really challenging times, but there are success stories as well. We are attracting people, that’s why there is no housing space.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari says it is a challenging time, but there are business success stories as well.

According to the latest SEEK New Zealand Employment Report, national job ads fell 4% month on month for September after rising 11% from March to August.

Taranaki fell the fastest, dropping 8% followed by Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Waikato which decreased by 7%.

Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough and Taranaki all declined in applications per job ad.

South Taranaki Business Association chair Racquel Cleaver-Pittams said from a recruitment point of view there were more jobs than candidates. There are “plenty of vacancies”.

While businesses, especially retail, have been through some challenging times, South Taranaki is a very resilient community and are lucky to be well-supported by industry and the dairy industry, she said.

Supplied/Stuff South Taranaki Business Association chair Racquel Cleaver-Pittams says there are more jobs than candidates.

“We’re affected by the dairy payout which is quite strong at the moment.”

Venture Taranaki chief executive Kelvin Wright said business confidence has been reported as down.

“Some areas will contract and feel the pinch, and other sectors are starting to kick back into gear with the reopening of borders.

“The likes of the international education sector contribute hugely to Taranaki's economy, and since July we've welcomed back over 120 international students to the region.”

There is also significant opportunity on the horizon for Taranaki with offshore wind and the very real possibility of attracting offshore investment in this space along with job creation and talent retention that will come with it, he said.