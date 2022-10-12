Taranaki man's call to report crash ends in drink-drive conviction

After his repeat drink-driving this year, a Taranaki man will have to apply for a zero-alcohol licence once his disqualification ends, as ordered in the New Plymouth District Court. (File Photo)

A man who did the right thing and reported a crash he caused has ended up being convicted of drink-driving, after he failed a breath test at the scene.

On Wednesday, Benjamin Kenneth Joseph pleaded guilty to driving with an excess breath alcohol, driving while disqualified and careless driving in relation to the September 25 incident in Inglewood.

The New Plymouth District Court heard how Joseph had been at a family function the night before the crash.

He woke early the next day and decided to drive home about 5.50am, despite being banned due to a recent drink-drive conviction.

While driving along Rata St, the 25-year-old fell asleep at the wheel, and swerved into a power pole.

Joseph called police to report the crash, and when officers arrived, he was breath tested. He blew 474 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal driving limit is 250mg.

The summary of facts said Joseph admitted to police that he had drunk 12 beers the night before.

As a result of the crash, the farm worker suffered a broken wrist and was currently on ACC, the court heard.

By law, Joseph’s vehicle was subject to confiscation, but it had been written off due to the crash and towed from the scene.

However, prosecutor Sergeant Lewis Sutton sought an order which would prevent Joseph having an interest in a motor vehicle instead.

Sutton said no reparation was recorded as being sought, but if there were costs related to the damaged power pole, it was likely the company would seek these through civil channels.

Community magistrate Sherida Cooper told Joseph that he had made the decision to drive despite knowing he was disqualified.

“Nine times out of 10 something happens, and it did for you.”

He was fined a total of $900, plus court costs, and ordered to complete a six-month term of supervision, to address any alcohol issues.

Joseph was banned from driving for eight months, and when he is legally able to get behind the wheel again, he will have to apply for a zero alcohol licence, which remains in place for three years.