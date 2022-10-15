New Plymouth councillors told they have restricted access to staff

New Plymouth councillor Murray Chong has been stopped from visiting staff at the Civic Centre.

New Plymouth councillors have been locked out of operational areas of the Civic Centre after a directive from interim boss Miriam Taris.

Fourth-term councillors Murray Chong was shocked to get an email just days after the election telling him councillors no longer had access to departments like infrastructure and consents, areas he said he would often “pop into” to have a chat with staff.

He believed showing up face-to-face was the best way to build relationships between staff and councillors.

When he questioned New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom about the change, Chong was told it was at the request of Taris.

Taris, the former chief executive of Western Bay of Plenty District Council, replaced former boss Craig Stevenson on a six-month contract after his sudden resignation in July. A new chief executive is epxected to be appointed before the end of the year.

“The new CEO has decided to put her foot down and has said this needs to stop,” Chong said. “But I’m a person that goes in and talks to people.”

While he accepted Taris’ decision might be an effort to improve staff efficiency, Chong believed it was developing a wedge between councillors and members of the senior management team he needed to talk to as to fully understand the progress of major projects.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Interim New Plymouth District Council chief executive Miriam Taris has changed the policy about access for councillors.

“I just don’t think it’s right,” he said.

“It’s about showing our face and letting staff know we are there because it’s about working together.”

When asked for comment as to why the policy had changed, the council responded almost 30 hours later with a one line explanation.

“Councillors are welcome to talk with management at any time, but it’s important our operational staff are able to focus on delivering great results for our residents,” the statement said.

Chong believed the policy simply allowed the “tail to wag the dog” and create division.

However, his view was not shared by fellow councillor Gordon Brown who applauded the move by Taris.

Brown, who is about to start his fifth term, said he had never gone into any working departments because he did not want to distract staff from their work.

“At the end of the day we want to be representing the community, but turning up unannounced is counterproductive in my mind,” he said.

Access to staff at Taranaki’s other two district councils does not appear to be an issue.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Stratford District Council chief executive Sven Hanne says councillors are free to interact with staff.

Stratford District Council chief executive Sven Hanne said the “official rule” was elected members could interact freely with himself and second tier management staff, but not at levels below that.

However, Hanne said they had a level of flexibility, particularly where there were ongoing working relationships between elected members and staff at other levels.

“Staff interaction with councillors would be a CEO rather than a mayoral decision,” he said.

“We are happy for this to happen as appropriate and where it helps deliver positive outcomes.”

Hanne’s comments were echoed by South Taranaki District Council boss Waid Crockett who said they worked on a “high trust” environment with councillors allowed access to third tier managers and above.

Crockett said there were “unwritten ground rules” and they were never abused, with councillors more often than not coordinating with staff to meet them at appropriate times.