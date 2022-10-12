Woman seeking permanent name suppression over driving charges

A Taranaki woman is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on October 20, where she will try and keep her name permanently secret after pleading guilty to drink-drive related charges. (File Photo)

A Taranaki woman will make a bid to keep her name secret next week, after pleading guilty to drink-drive related charges in court.

At a hearing in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday, the woman pleaded guilty to a charge of refusing to give a blood sample, after she was seen slumped in her parked car on Gover St by a passerby about 5.30pm on September 15.

The summary of facts said the woman, who is in her 50s, was asked by police multiple times to complete a breath test, but she was “incapable of doing so”.

She then refused to submit to a blood test.

The court heard how the woman had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to a July 1 charge of drink-driving.

On that occasion, the summary of facts said the woman had been at a bar socialising, before she left to drive to her New Plymouth home about 5pm.

PHXERE/Supplied Drink-driving offending has landed a New Plymouth woman in court. (File Photo)

While on Tukapa St, she failed to notice the car in front of her had stopped, and she crashed into the back of it, causing minor damage.

During an exchange of details, the other driver noted the woman smelled of alcohol, and called police.

After officers arrived, she was breath tested and found to be more than twice the legal driving limit, registering a result of 549 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

Defence lawyer Steve Rollo asked community magistrate Sherida Cooper not to enter convictions in relation to the charges, and advised the court an application would be made for permanent name suppression for the woman.

She currently has interim name suppression.

However, Cooper said the issue of permanent name suppression fell outside her jurisdiction, so she remanded the case in order for it to be heard by a judge.

The woman will next appear in court on October 20.