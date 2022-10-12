Sealing and pavement repairs for section of Carrington St

Road works on Carrington St, New Plymouth, closed the road from 7am to 6pm this week.

A section of New Plymouth’s busy Carrington St is being resealed and closed to traffic for most of the day while work is underway.

Pavement repairs are also being carried out, a New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) spokesperson said.

The work began on Monday and will continue until Friday, October 14, or until the work is finished – weather permitting.

While the work is being carried out Carrington St, between Victoria Rd and Shortland St will be closed to all traffic from 7am to 6pm.

“The work is part of our ongoing maintenance programme which sees NPDC investing around $3.2m a year. This project is partly funded (51%) by Waka Kotahi,” the council spokesperson said.

People can keep up to date with road works and disruptions on the NPDC website Road works and disruptions (npdc.govt.nz).