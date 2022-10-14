What's on in Taranaki this week

Here is what’s on in the Taranaki arts and entertainment scene over the next week.

Pax Assadi, TSB Showplace, Friday, October 14, 8pm

After an impressive 11-year career in the NZ comedy scene, Pax Assadi is launching his first nation-wide tour, hot off the heels of his critically acclaimed sitcom on NEON, Raised By Refugees.

Assadi is one of New Zealand’s strongest and most important comedic voices. Get your tickets now and come laugh with one of the heaviest hitting comedians NZ has to offer.

Tickets $34.90 (+fees) from Ticketek or the TSB Showplace Box Office.

Taranaki Youth Dance Company, Govett-Brewster Art Galley / Len Lye Centre, Saturday, October 15, 6pm

Taranaki Youth Dance Company are having their very first performance, performing a contemporary work by Evgenia (Jin) Plotkin Mikhailov.

The company will be working intensively during the school holidays leading up to performance.

Tickets $10.

The Women's Lifestyle Expo, TSB Stadium, Saturday, October 15 and Sunday October 16

With over 120 companies involved there is something for everyone including gourmet food & beverages, eco-friendly products, fashion, artisan goods, fitness, health, skincare & cosmetics, and unique businesses.

On Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Tickets $10 and kids under 12 are free.

Blindspott, TSB Showplace, Saturday, October 15, 7.30pm

More than 16 years since their last recording, Blindspott are back with a bang.

Tickets $63.99 (+ fees) from Ticketek or the TSB Showplace Box Office.

Adam Portraiture Award 2022, Percy Thomson Gallery, will close Sunday, October 16.

The only stop in Taranaki for this nationwide touring exhibition will soon come to an end, and this is the last week you can enjoy portraits from painters across the country.

The gallery opening hours are weekdays 10.30am – 4pm and weekends 10.30am – 3pm.

Under the Mountain Arts and Crafts Fete, Taranaki Diocesan School, Stratford, Saturday, October 22

The PTA of Taranaki Diocesan School in Stratford is hosting its 8th annual Under the Mountain Arts and Crafts Fete at school with over 100 quality arts and crafts stalls on the field and in the gym and school dining room.

10am – 3pm with entry via Pembroke Road, gold coin donation entry.

If you have an event you would like to be included please email stephanie.ockhuysen@stuff.co.nz by the Wednesday of the week you’d like it included.