Hearing adjourned for Waitara river crash death accused

The man charged in relation to the May 4 death of a woman, whose car plunged into the Waitara river after a traffic incident, will now appear in court on October 27. (File Photo)

The man accused of careless driving causing the death of a Taranaki woman will appear in court later this month.

The 24-year-old, from Palmerston North, previously pleaded not guilty to the charge, which relates to the May 4 death of Helen Mitchell in Waitara.

The 85-year-old Mitchell was killed after the car she was driving ended up in the river following a traffic incident on McLean St.

The man was due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday for a case review, but this will now be heard on October 27.