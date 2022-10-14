An overdue trip home to Taranaki comes with an exhibition from creative couple

Erika and Isaac Peterson’s exhibition called Spectrum opens in New Plymouth from Saturday.

Before meeting husband Isaac, Erika Peterson had never painted.

Now the couple are exhibiting their second joint show together in New Plymouth.

Isaac, who grew up in Taranaki, has been a full time artist since he left high school.

He met Erika, who is from Arizona in the United States, when he was 31 while she was travelling around New Zealand.

They went between the two countries before settling in Australia where they married and had two children, who the pair say are creative as well.

Isaac could see Erika was creative and would ask her for help with colours until she eventually picked up a paint brush herself.

“Some of my paintings there's a few of them that are kind of like Western cowboy inspired and then other ones that are of the beach because that's kind of my whole life,” Erika said.

Usually the pair try and come to Taranaki twice a year to visit family but haven’t been able to since Covid.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The exhibition features Erika’s bright, colourful pieces and Isaac’s monochrome landscapes.

This is their first trip back so decided to extend their stay and put on the exhibition.

“We have a good mixture of work that's why it’s called spectrum.

“It's very colourful, my works are really bright and then Isaac has done some new, monochrome works.”

Isaac is known for his hyperrealistic paintings, which the show includes some of, but decided he wanted to do something different too.

“I'd always paint something really realistic, or take a photo, and I'd have to paint the exact photo.

“But now I paint them black and white, and then I'll put like a glaze over top, so it's just like one colour like monochrome and just doing that has made it so much more enjoyable for me, it's so fun.”

Spectrum is open at Crystal Cylinder, 109 Devon Street West, from Saturday, October 15.