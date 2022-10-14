Water pressure spike causes water colour problems in Hāwera

A spike in water pressure has resulted in brown water for some Hāwera residents.

A spike in water pressure in Hāwera on Thursday has led to brown water coming out of the taps in some areas.

Hāwera women Elizabeth Williams got a bit of a shock on Friday morning when she turned on the tap and the water coming out was brownish red.

“I want something done, not just for me, but for everyone else.”

She rang the South Taranaki District Council (STDC) and was told to run her tap for 10 minutes, she said.

READ MORE:

* 'The dogs won't even drink it' but fix to town's water supply years away

* South Taranaki building boom sees delays in consent processing

* Demolition objection could hinder Hāwera library and cultural centre project



“I turned it on and walked away. I’m 78, so I forgot about it and it was on for a lot longer than 10 minutes.”

It was still discoloured. Later in the morning council workers dropped off bottles of water for Williams, which she was grateful for as she could have a drink, she said.

Council spokesman Gerard Langford said there was a spike in water pressure on Thursday which caused “discoloured water in a number of locations in the Hāwera township.”

Crews were out flushing the supply at various locations until midnight on Thursday, and will flush the remaining areas on Friday morning, he said.

“If anyone still has discoloured water they should run the water for 10 minutes.”

People should also let the council know and they will go and flush the water in that area.